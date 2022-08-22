Vivek Sethia All Set to Revolutionize How Sports are perceived in India with his new venture “Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia”

August 22: Vivek Sethia, a renowned name in the Indian sports niche is all set to launch his new venture “BS with VS” and aims at revolutionizing the way sports are perceived, discussed and viewed by the fans across the country. In a country where sports are loved by people of all ages and almost everyone indulges in one or more sports activities, “Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia” would not just be the social media presence, it will be a uniting force on the digital platform.

A sportsperson by heart, Vivek wants people to explore what’s happening in the sports world though authentic news and indulge in constructive sports discussions that can benefit the young sports enthusiasts globally. Most of the kids who want to indulge in some sports as their career goal often feel that the country lacks in digital platforms where they can participate in sports related discussions, gain knowledge about latest developments in sporting industry or simply get inspired from other people’s journey.

Vivek added, “BS with VS is not a page. It’s my attempt to form a community of sports fans that can come together and discuss topics around sports. These topics can be just banter or serious topics like to improve the effectiveness of the various sporting initiatives that are undertaken nationally”.

Vivek Sethia, who is the CEO of India’s leading sports management company, India on Track, understands that there is an untapped potential in the Indian youth when it comes to sports and all they need are right mediums for guidance and platforms where they can connect to the sporting community.

If “Breaking Sports” could achieve this, it will not only help the aspiring sportsmen but also encourage others in numerous ways. “With a digital platform having international reach, we can work on raising awareness in the sports arena and encourage the kids to take up a variety of sports where they feel they can utilize their talent. Most often, when kids want to play some sports which isn’t enjoyed by masses, it becomes quite difficult to find regular updates, advices and useful information”, Vivek added.

Apart from the budding sportsmen, there is a colossal community of sports fans across the country who could leverage a digital platform for carrying out detailed discussions.

A successful entrepreneur with a passion for sports, Vivek is currently focusing on crafting a unique sports platform which can help the sports fans & enthusiasts glean resourceful insights across diverse sports/games. It is going to be a foundational platform that will unite sports fans worldwide and would become a pillar for Indian sports community. Vivek wants to utilize his sports know-how, his resources and his passion to help the sporting enthusiasts gain access to a trusted source whilst contributing towards their success.

On asking how he got this idea to start BS with VS, Vivek replied, “Well sports is my life. So, this was natural. It’s just an extension of my personality. This is not a page; this is not a social media profile. It is a part of me. This is what I stand for and this is who I am. Of course, sometimes my agency makes me look sexy which might be a stretch”.

So, whether you are looking for authentic sports content, want to connect with the sports community or looking for honest guidance to improve your craft or just want to extend your reach, Breaking Sports is your destination. This is going to be an amazing platform for avid sports fans, who look for genuine sports update and unbiased content on social media. Vivek’s success in creating this platform and making it reachable to every sport in India would ultimately contribute to betterment of sports in India and would be uniquely helpful in multiple ways to all the budding talents in sports. So, we wish him all the best and hope Vivek succeeds in uniting the sports fans with his “Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia”.

