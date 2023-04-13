Vivekananda Sustainability Summit 2023: Honoring lifetime achievements and recognizing sustainable innovations

New Delhi [India], April 13 (/PNN): Vivekananda Youth Connect hosted the second edition of the Vivekananda Sustainability Summit on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Dr Ambedkar International Center, Janpath Marg, New Delhi. The event included a conference, expo, and award distribution program. Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India), revered saints Sri Chinmayananda Saraswati, and Dr Lokesh Muni were among the distinguished guests at the event.

During the program, Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati was decorated with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to sustainable development. The event covered various topics related to sustainable development, such as Green Hydrogen, Himalayan Stability, its impact on the Indian subcontinent, EV Revolution, Wealth from Waste, Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture, E-waste, Spirituality, and Environment, Climate Change, and Youth Contribution to Environmental Conservation.

Nitin Gadkari, The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, "Swami Vivekananda is our icon. He once predicted that the 21st century would belong to India, which is now proving to be true in many ways. We all want our overall development, for which we need to work on ethics, economy, and environment. Ethics, for which Swami Vivekananda is our icon, and we need to follow the path he suggested, while our economy is growing rapidly. We are increasing our exports through various efforts and initiatives while reducing our imports. We are bringing many projects for the "Waste to Wealth" concept. Prime Minister Modi's vision is to work towards carbon neutrality by 2070. The role of our youth is crucial in working on ecology and environment, as India is a country where 60 per cent of the population is between 18 to 35 years old and can contribute to the overall development of the country."

Dr Rajesh Sarvajna, the orgser of the event said - "The Vivekananda Sustainability Summit is an important event that brings together experts, policymakers, and leaders from different sectors to discuss sustainable development and its impact on society. This year's program covered a wide range of topics, including Green Hydrogen, Wealth from Waste, and Climate Change, and provided a platform for mengful discussions on how we can work together towards a more sustainable future."

Rajesh Kr. Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB remarked, "We should adopt 'For the nature' approach instead of Against the nature'. I firmly believe that eco-friendly Innovations are the way forward. TDB is prepared to play a pivotal role in such sustainable initiatives."

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to P.P. Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India. Other notable award recipients include ABIR Infrastructure Projects Ltd. for their adoption of eco-friendly techniques in tunnelling, and the cultural sustainability awardees BABU LAL CHHIPA and BHANWARI DEVI, hand block print artisans from Bagru Print in Rajasthan, India.

Additionally, the following individuals and orgsations have won the Vivekananda Sustainability Award 2023: Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, Switch Mobility Ltd for the Switch EiV 22 Electric Double Decker Bus, Shashi Prabhu & Associates for the designing work of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Indu Mill, Dadar-Mumbai, the Horticulture Department of NDMC, Hans Raj College at the University of Delhi, Rishihood University in Sonipat, Haryana, DAV Public School in Pushpanjali Enclave, and Delhi Public School in Greater Faridabad.

Finally, Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh, Founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, and Dr Narhari Banger IAS, Director General of the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department in Haryana, Panchkula, have also won the Vivekananda Sustainability Award.

The program brought together environmentalists, students, intellectuals, scientists, experts, politicians, and individuals related to the social sector from all over the country to engage in mengful discussions on sustainable development. The Vivekananda Sustainability Summit was completely free of cost, and its success has set a positive tone for future events focused on sustainability.

