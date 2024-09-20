Vivz World Fashion Week Triumphs at London Fashion Week, Showcasing Stunning Collections from Global Designers

VMPL

London [UK], September 20: Vivz World Fashion Week stunned audiences at London Fashion Week with a powerful and unexpected moment that captivated the fashion world. Among the many highlights of the evening, it was the remarkable 72-year-old model who stole the spotlight, walking the runway for renowned designer Manuel Tiscareno. The model's graceful presence and confidence left the audience in awe, proving that beauty and style transcend age.

Tiscareno's collection, inspired by architectural forms and fluid movements, opened the show. His timeless couture designs paired perfectly with the model's poise, breaking barriers and challenging industry norms. This bold statement by Vivz World Fashion Week reaffirmed its dedication to inclusivity, diversity, and redefining modern beauty standards.

About Vivz World Fashion Week

Vivz World Fashion Week, organized annually in leading fashion capitals such as London, Milan, Paris, and Dubai, continues to push the boundaries of fashion by showcasing global talent. Directed by Arti Rai, Vivek Pawar, and Vaishnavi Munde of Vivz Fashion School, this premier platform is dedicated to celebrating innovation, creativity, and diversity. It brings together established and emerging designers from around the world to present their visionary collections.

A Stellar Lineup of International Designers

The Spring/Summer 2025 showcase in London featured an extraordinary roster of designers:

Manuel Tiscareno: Known for his architecturally inspired designs, Tiscareno seamlessly blended structured silhouettes with soft, flowing fabrics, leaving the audience mesmerized.

John Naftali: Founder of Panzai, Naftali's collection was a masterclass in elegance and comfort, featuring trend-setting pieces with an emphasis on quality and sophistication.

Anastasiya Halaburda: Her brand, Bonifique, brought an adventurous edge to the runway with a collection inspired by sports and travel, designed for the modern, active woman.

Jorge Contreras: The celebrated Mexican designer concluded the evening with his bridal collection, "Jesus Christ JC," a touching tribute to his father, featuring intricate textures and dazzling details.

The evening's lineup, supported by Hair and Makeup Partner Alruba Beauty and Production Partner Rax from AOS, created a breathtaking experience that drew praise from fashion insiders, influencers, and VIP guests.

Looking Ahead to Dubai

As Vivz World Fashion Week concluded in London, the team is now preparing for their next big event in Dubai this October. With each show, Vivz continues to redefine fashion by offering a platform for extraordinary talent and embracing diversity in all its forms.

Vivz World Fashion Week remains at the forefront of the industry, breaking down barriers and setting new standards of creativity, inclusivity, and style.

