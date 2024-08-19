Vladivostok to host 4-day Eastern Economic Forum starting Sep 3

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Vladivostok in Russia will host a four-day Eastern Economic Forum starting September 3, which will be organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

The Roscongress Foundation - established in 2007, a socially oriented non-financial development institution, the largest organiser of all-Russian, international, congress, exhibition, business, social, youth, sports and cultural events, was established by decree of President Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia's Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be visited by an official delegation from India, which will include government representatives.

A Russia-India business dialogue is planned with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries.

The Eastern Economic Forum is a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, and for a comprehensive expert evaluation of the economic potential of the Russian Far East, the investment opportunities it offers, and business conditions within advanced special economic zones.

In 2023, more than 7,000 participants and media representatives from 62 countries and territories, including Russia, took part in the Forum. Among them were approximately 2,400 business representatives.

According to the Forum's website, the largest delegations were sent by China, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Laos, and Mongolia.

The Forum featured over 100 sessions in the main business programme dedicated to the most pressing topics on the international and regional agenda. More than 700 speakers and moderators participated.

