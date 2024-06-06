VLCC launches 'Clinic Range' a premium regime-based solution for skincare concerns

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: VLCC, one of the largest beauty and wellness brands in the world, expands its product portfolio with launch of revolutionary skincare range 'VLCC Clinic'. Backed by scientific formulations, the new range embodies the group's 35 years of expertise in skincare and wellness while catering complete skincare solutions. Dedicated to premium skincare, the newly launched products harness the power of science to tackle any skin concern, methodically.

Leveraging inputs from more than 200 experts on board, supported by a wellness network of over 300 clinics, and trusted by over 20 lakh customers, VLCC's Clinic range is the ultimate skincare expert ensuring clinic-like results at home. The Clinic range is tailored to address issues like ageing, acne, pigmentation, and dullness, featuring products ranging from cleanser, moisturisers, serums to sunscreen. The brand has been bringing innovations in specific categories like facial kits where it also enjoys market leadership, but it is the first time the brand is launching a premium end to end skincare range.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, VLCC, said, "Not all influencers are experts. VLCC with its expertise of 35 years, in affecting beauty transformations in over 2 million Indian women, is the true expert for all your beauty needs. And now, that expertise comes to you in the form of top-class, most efficacious, high science products with our recent range- The VLCC Clinic range which gives the customers clinic-like results at home."

Solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the beauty and wellness industry, the brand with its strong service and now product portfolio makes it the only brand to offer an integrated solution to the customer. VLCC aims to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation, technology, supported by a robust in-house R&D team. With a comprehensive ecosystem of services and products, including wellness programmes, weight management solutions, personal care products, and skill development training, VLCC is aiming to reach new heights globally.

The range will be exclusively available at all VLCC centres across India, they are also available on all online marketplaces and the VLCC website (www.vlcc.com/products). In addition, customers can also find them in major retail outlets nationwide.

About VLCC

Founded by Mrs. Vandana Luthra and Mr. Mukesh Luthra as a beauty and weight management services center in 1989, the VLCC group was incorporated in 1996 and is among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the Skincare, Beauty; Wellness Industry in India. Since inception, the VLCC Group's mission has been to transform lives by making Skincare, Beauty and Wellness accessible to all. In over 34 years of operation, the VLCC brand has become synonymous with Skincare and Beauty in Indian households. Today, VLCC enjoys a high level of consumer trust and is widely recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of services and products. The VLCC Group's operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya, with a staff strength of over 3,000 skilled professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists, and wellness counsellors.

Carlyle, a global investment firm with US$ 369bn in Assets Under Management, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of a majority stake in the company in Dec 2022. Globally, Carlyle Carlyle's global private equity funds have well-established experience investing in the consumer and retail sectors, as well as consumer tech, including investments in Beauty counter, Every Man Jack, Grand Foods China (McDonald's China franchise), Golden Goose, Delhivery, among others.

