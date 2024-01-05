Vocational Excellence Award Conferred to Dr. K. Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals Limited

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 5: The Rotary Club of Pollachi recently hosted the prominent Vocational Excellence Award Ceremony, to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and dedication in their respective fields. Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has been conferred with the Vocational Excellence Award at a grand function. Dr. Kumar has joined some legendary personalities such as Dr. K. Sivan, ISRO and Dr. M. Annadurai, ISRO, who were the previous recipients of this prestigious award. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Rtn. Major Donor Dr. Sundararajan, District Governor for the term 2023-34, RID 3203, who served as the Chief Guest, adding to the grandeur of the ceremony.

The award ceremony, marked by a sense of camaraderie and celebration, served as a platform to acknowledge and appreciate individuals who have made a positive impact in their respective fields. Among many other achievements, the Rotary Club has always been in the forefront and contributed immensely to the nation towards the control of Polio disease by actively carrying out relentless Pulse Polio campaigns. Over 250 individuals were in attendance of the grand event. Adding to the luminosity of the event, Dr. Selvaraj, a renowned Pediatric Laparoscopic Surgeon, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

Dr. K Anand Kumar has played a crucial role in advancing India's expertise in producing vaccines and biosimilars, ensuring that critical biologic treatments are more accessible to patients, both within the country and overseas. IIL as a "One Health" organization, championed disease control through affordable and accessible vaccination for both humans and animals. Engaged in vaccine development in the past thirty years, he has been influential in providing accessibility of affordable animal and human vaccines to 60+ developing nations. Anchored by Dr. Kumar, IIL has relentlessly worked towards "Make in India", safeguarding lives against deadly diseases, and advancing research and development efforts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kumar channeled efforts to repurpose vaccine manufacturing facility in IIL and roll out COVID-19 vaccine drug substance quickly. This has not only helped India's self-reliant objective, but also earned him praise from the Government of India.

With an aim to be self-sufficient in vaccine production, he has strengthened IIL's position in the Indian as well as global vaccine market and contributed substantially towards health efforts. Furthermore, IIL has adopted several schools, supporting their infrastructural needs and providing meals and uniforms to the students. Indian Immunologicals has provided fortified, flavored milk to 6,000+ rural students daily, supported equipment for setting up biogas plant for waste management, and uplifted more than 400+ rural households. The company has established an Oxygen generation plant in Telangana Institute of Medical Science, saving several lives against COVID-19. Dr. Kumar's vision is to create a healthy and inclusive space along with making Thiruvananthapuram rabies-free.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, "It is a great honour to accept this award from the prestigious Rotary Club, recognizing my efforts in the field of vaccines. This will further encourage me to rededicate myself towards a greater role in disease control in the nation".

