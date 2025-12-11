Vodafone Idea Jumps 3% as Stock Nears 52-Week High Of ₹11.08

Vodafone Idea shares rose 3% on Thursday as the stock touched ₹11.05 trading close to its 52-week high of ₹11.08 recorded on November 14, 2025. The telecom operator has seen a strong recovery in recent months, rebounding nearly 81% from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 hit on August 14, 2025, amid sustained investor interest and heavy buying momentum. A decisive break above ₹11.10 is needed to spark fresh upward momentum.

Conversely, a break below the key support at ₹9 could initiate a new downtrend. Several firms have maintained a Buy rating for Vodafone Idea; and have revised target price to ₹11.5 (from ₹11) as analysts build slightly higher waiver of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues based on recent positive development around Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues matter.

Vodafone Idea, on October 27, received a favourable order from the Supreme Court that has allowed the government to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the financial year 2016–2017, and comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty. The large-cap penny stock boasts a market capitalisation of over ₹1,10,500 crore.

The telecom operator has also expanded its IoT (Internet of Things) portfolio with the introduction of Smart Gas Metering Solutions. The company is offering these solutions for the City Gas Distributions (CGDs). India’s CGD sector is growing rapidly, and Vi wants to ensure that it can tap into the opportunity for further growth. The telco was the first to deploy smart meter energy ecosystem in 2018. Now this move will help the company expand its IoT portfolio further.