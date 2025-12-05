Vodafone Idea Shares Falls for 2nd Straight Session as AGR Relief Hopes Fail to Lift Investor Mood

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd fell for the second straight session today, slipping 1.50% to ₹10.52. The stock had already declined 1% yesterday to close at ₹10.68, signalling sustained selling pressure and weak investor sentiment. The continued slide reflects growing concerns over the company’s financial health and operational challenges amid reports of possible "AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) relief by year-end".Vodafone Idea share price has rallied 9% in one month and has jumped by 58% in three months. The telecom stock has rallied 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has gained 26% in one year. Vodafone Idea share price has risen 25% in the past three years.

The pressure on Vodafone Idea has been intensifying as the telecom operator struggles to expand its subscriber base. HSBC’s latest report indicates that the company lost subscribers even in October, adding to the difficulties already posed by a weak balance sheet and limited cash flow. The firm is battling on multiple fronts—whether it is upgrading network infrastructure, preparing for a 5G rollout, or managing its debt—yet progress has been slow due to severe funding constraints. In its assessment, HSBC has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock, warning that investment at the current stage involves high risk. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹5.80, suggesting limited upside potential in the near future.

While rivals Jio and Airtel continue to expand aggressively and add new users, Vodafone Idea is steadily losing ground in the competitive telecom market. Declining subscribers are not just a statistical setback; they directly affect future revenue prospects since the telecom sector heavily depends on Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). With falling customer numbers and rising operational costs, the company faces a dual burden that further weakens its financial position. The significant debt on its books only compounds the challenge, making it increasingly difficult for the operator to regain momentum without substantial external funding.

Despite these fundamental concerns, several analysts offered cautious optimism on the stock’s technical outlook. According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, the stock has been trading above short-term EMAs and shows favourable cues. He expects support in the ₹9.50–₹9 range, with strong support near ₹8, while a sustained move above ₹11 could potentially trigger the next leg of a rally. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, echoed a similar view, predicting an upside towards ₹11.50 while advising investors to keep a stop-loss at ₹10 to handle near-term volatility. Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, noted that although the broader trend remains negative, the short-term trend has shown improvement following a breakout from a year-long consolidation phase. He highlighted immediate support at ₹9.76 and ₹9.10, with resistance expected at ₹11.10 and ₹11.75, suggesting that fresh positions may be taken with a strict stop-loss at ₹9.76.

On the earnings front, Vodafone Idea managed to narrow its consolidated net loss to ₹5,524.2 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared to ₹7,175.9 crore a year earlier. The company reported a 2.4% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching ₹11,190 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹4,690 crore. Capital expenditure during the quarter was ₹1,750 crore, taking the total capex for the first half of FY26 to ₹4,200 crore. As of September 30, 2025, the company had debt of ₹1,530 crore from banks and a cash and bank balance of ₹3,080 crore, reflecting the tight liquidity situation it continues to face.