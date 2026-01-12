Vodafone Idea Shares Jump as Citi Maintains Buy Rating For Stock with Rs 15 Target Amid AGR Relief

Shares of Vodafone Idea witnessed a slight surge against the previous close as the stock was trading in green at Rs. 11.28 after Citi maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of Rs 15. The brokerage said the government’s communication on AGR relief could fast-track the company’s planned Rs 250 billion bank debt raise and potentially pave the way for another equity fund raise.Citi added that the relief meaningfully reduces concerns around Vodafone Idea’s ability to service government dues and continue as a going concern. It also said the improved visibility could help the telco revive network investments.

The shares of the company were in focus today after Citi came out with a report on the cash-strapped telecom operator, which confirmed it has received relief to its AGR-linked dues on Friday. In its latest note, Citi pointed out that the confirmation of the relief linked to AGR dues could materially improve the company's cash flow while fast-tracking its debt-raise plans.This comes on the back of Friday's confirmation when Vodafone Idea confirmed it has received communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the adjusted gross revenue-linked dues.The cash-strapped telecom operator has confirmed receiving a relief from the DoT, freezing the AGR dues and outlining a staggered payment structure that extends through 2041.

Under the new terms, the company’s total liability is frozen, preventing the accumulation of further interest on these specific legacy dues, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.As per the DoT directive, Vodafone Idea will follow a three-tiered repayment schedule designed to ease immediate cash flow pressures. Citi believes Vodafone Idea bank debt raise plans could pave the way for another equity raise, as the cash-strapped telecom operator looks to pay off its debt and compete with its rivals. The brokerage firm also notes that continued government support therefore, therefore, remains critical for Vodafone Idea, with limited AGR relief being a downside, in addition to competition intensity worsening over time. Keeping these factors in mind, Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Vodafone Idea with an unchanged target price of Rs 15. . The stock has cracked more than 13 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 12.80 hit two weeks ago. The stock has gained 46 percent in the last 6 months.