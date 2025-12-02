Vodafone Idea Shares Jump by 2% As Government Reviews AGR Relief Proposal

Shares of beleaguered telecom player Vodafone Idea jumped nearly 2% on Tuesday, December 2, amid hopes of relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues before the end of the year.The stock jumped as much as 2.42% to ₹10.17 in the early trade on the NSE. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “DoT is waiting for a formal request from Vodafone. The government will make a recommendation after evaluating Vodafone Idea’s proposal." The minister noted that the ministry is currently examining the legal boundaries set by the court. “Judgement needs to be evaluated from a point of view of what can be done and what cannot be done. We cannot cross the border of the SC judgement."

Scindia suggested that the government may complete its assessment and issue recommendations within the next couple of weeks, with the details of the relief package likely to be announced by year-end. In November 2025, in a major relief to Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court said that the Centre can reconsider and reconcile the telecom company's pending dues of all adjusted gross revenue, and it will not be restricted to AGR dues for the financial year 2016-17. On October 27, the bench had said that the "prayer in the petition itself restricts its claim only to the additional AGR demand raised by the respondent for the period up to the Financial Year 2016-17." A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by the counsel for the telecom firm that it wanted a correction in the October 27 order.