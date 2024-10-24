++Voice AI Revolution: Gnani.ai Launches Voice-to-Voice Language Model Powering 10 Million Calls per Day with NVIDIA AI

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 24: Gnani.ai redefines the landscape of conversational AI by launching its groundbreaking speech-to-speech large language model (LLM). Powered by the NVIDIA AI-accelerated computing platform, which includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for the development and deployment of generative AI applications, the state-of-the-art Gnani.ai model can handle over 10 million voice interactions daily, revolutionizing customer engagement and operational efficiency for over 150 leading enterprises across India and the United States.

The model was trained on multi-node NVIDIA Hopper GPUs using the NVIDIA NeMo end-to-end platform for developing custom generative AIincluding LLMs, multimodal, vision, and speech AIon over 14 million hours of proprietary multilingual conversational data supporting 14 languages. Gnani.ai's speech-to-speech LLM is helping to set a new standard in AI-powered voice automation, by leveraging the full-stack NVIDIA AI-accelerated computing platform and Gnani.ai's domain expertise. The model delivers faster, smarter, and more human-like responsessolving complex business challenges across industries, primarily in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector along with other industries.

Breakthrough Capabilities that Redefine AI-Driven Customer Service

* Exceptional Speed and Efficiency with NVIDIA

NVIDIA full-stack accelerated computing enables the Gnani.ai model to process large volumes of real-time speech data with remarkable speed and precision. This results in instantaneous responses that significantly reduce wait times and improve customer satisfaction.

* Advanced Integration with NVIDIA Software

Incorporating industry-leading software like NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM, NVIDIA Triton and NVIDIA Riva, Gnani.ai's speech-to-speech LLM is built for real-time performance, from voice recognition to response generation. This powerful software stack means customer interactions are fast, natural, and context-aware, delivering results that feel authentic and satisfying.

* The Edge of Proprietary Data and AI-Powered Insights

Trained on over 14 million hours of multilingual conversational data with out-of-the-box support for 14 languages, Gnani.ai's model is equipped to provide insights that elevate enterprise decision-making. This extensive data training enables accurate, context-rich responses that adapt to real-time interactionstransforming raw data into strategic customer intelligence.

"We're at a pivotal moment in AI-driven customer service," said Ganesh Gopalan, CEO of Gnani.ai. "The speech-to-speech LLM is transforming the way enterprises handle their most critical customer interactions. By combining NVIDIA accelerated computing with our conversational AI expertise, we're helping businesses achieve scale and efficiency with a business impact of over $6 billion, and that's truly revolutionary."

Real-World Impact: Solving Business Challenges at Scale

Gnani.ai's speech-to-speech LLM has already redefined the operational frameworks of over 150 enterprises across India and the United States. Handling 10 million calls per day with ease, the model automates routine tasks, reduces operational expenses, minimizes manual workloads, and empowers customer service teams to focus on complex, high-value interactions. In a world where customer experience is king, Gnani.ai's model offers the ultimate competitive advantage.

Key Benefits for Industry Leaders

* Enhanced Customer Experiences

Imagine customers reaching a service center, only to be met with instantaneous, natural conversations that resolve inquiries smoothly and swiftly. Gnani.ai's speech-to-speech LLM makes this possible, delivering customer interactions that feel authentic, efficient, and ready to handle complex cases without human agents' intervention.

* Unlocked Efficiency

For industries handling high call volumes, like banking, Gnani.ai's model is efficient in handling code-switch multilingual use cases. Businesses can enjoy a leaner operation while delivering an even better customer experience.

* Scalability for Multilingual, Multicultural Markets

Gnani.ai's model is designed for versatility, handling 14 languages out of the box, accents, and dialects with precision. This scalability makes it an ideal fit for large enterprises with diverse customer bases, from finance to healthcare, ensuring consistent quality across any demographic. Using NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure and the NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM optimization library, the Gnani.ai model can achieve a first token to speech latency of 250msmaking interactions human-like.

* Accuracy That Eliminates Risk

With cutting-edge speech recognition and natural language processing, Gnani.ai's model achieves near-perfect accuracy in transcription, call routing, and other voice-driven workflows. For industries where accuracy is criticalsuch as financethis precision helps avoid costly errors and improve customer trust.

Transforming Industries with Voice-Driven Workflows

* Customer Service Excellence

The model empowers enterprises to automate inquiries, technical support, and order processing, transforming service experiences while reducing operational costs in high-volume environments.

* Healthcare Innovation

For healthcare providers, the model streamlines critical workflows like appointment scheduling and patient communications, ensuring efficiency without sacrificing the personal touch that patients expect.

* Secure Banking and Finance

With Gnani.ai's LLM, financial institutions are equipped for secure, real-time voice transactions, account inquiries, and customer support, giving customers the ease of access with the assurance of accuracy and privacy.

* Effortless Retail and E-commerce

Retailers can enhance their customer journey by providing seamless support for orders, returns, and product inquiries through automated voice interaction, creating a superior experience at every touchpoint.

About Gnani.ai

Gnani.ai is a pioneer in conversational AI, specializing in advanced speech recognition, natural language processing, and voice automation technologies. With a focus on empowering enterprises to leverage AI for better customer experiences, Gnani.ai's solutions span industries, driving operational excellence and future-proofing businesses in the age of AI.

