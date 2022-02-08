Volatile session at stock markets: Sensex trades 73 points down

The Indian equities markets key indices witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex slumping around 650 points from the day's high.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened in the positive at 57,799.67 points and surged to a high of 57,925.82 points in the morning trade. However, the markets witnessed heavy selling pressure later in the morning session dragging the Sensex down to a low of 57,058.77 points.

At 12.16 pm, the benchmark Sensex was trading at 57,547.48 points, which is 73.71 points or 0.13 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 57,621.19 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,192 points, which is 21.60 points or 0.13 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 17,213.60 points.

Earlier the Nifty opened in the positive at 17,279.85 points and surged to a high of 17,306.45 points in the early morning trade. The Nifty also witnessed volatility in the morning. It slipped to a low of 17,043.65 points.

Power Grid Corporation fell 1.68 per cent to Rs 210.05. TCS fell 1.09 per cent to Rs 3737.35.

L&T 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1869.55; Kotak Bank 0.74 per cent down at Rs 1815.60; UltraTech Cement 0.77 per cent down at Rs 7417.55 were among the major Sensex losers.

Bajaj Finance surged 3.06 per cent to Rs 7142.55. Bajaj Finserv was trading 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 16060.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.33 per cent higher at Rs 2348.40.

( With inputs from ANI )

