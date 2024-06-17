Voltage spike at Delhi airport briefly disrupts services

New Delhi, June 17 Baggage acceptance and e-gates at all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were briefly impacted at around 2 p.m. on Monday due to a voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) Grid as a significant voltage spike was detected at the airport's main receiving sub-station (MRSS), reportedly due to the tripping of a 765KV line.

In response to the incident, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) swiftly switched all terminals to diesel generator (DG) load to maintain essential services.

The power backup system, installed by DIAL, was operationalised within a few minutes, and all backup procedures were initiated to facilitate passengers at all touchpoints.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of all passengers during this brief period," said a DIAL spokesperson.

