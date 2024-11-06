Voltas Presents "World of Ice Cream Expo": A Pioneering Event Shaping India's Ice Cream Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: The "World of Ice Cream Expo," presented by Voltas, concluded on a high note, playing a pivotal role in shaping and advancing the Indian ice cream industry. Organized by Messe9 Exhibitions LLP, under the leadership of Amit Verma and Alok Saran, the expo successfully established itself as an iconic international event, drawing attention from industry experts, businesses, and enthusiasts alike.

The three-day event, which took place from October 17th to 19th, attracted over 12,000 visitors and featured more than 200 exhibitors from across the globe. Attendees hailed from 12 different countries, reinforcing the expo's international appeal and its growing influence in the ice cream industry.

A Platform for Innovation and Growth

The "World of Ice Cream Expo" has become a crucial platform for the ice cream industry in India, allowing businesses, manufacturers, and stakeholders to connect, share ideas, and explore innovations. The event showcased the latest advancements in ice cream production, storage, and distribution, along with cutting-edge machinery and technology.

Platinum sponsor Haier played a key role in the event, contributing to the expo's success by showcasing its latest refrigeration solutions. Additionally, Blue Star Commercial Refrigeration and Rockwell Industries made significant contributions to the event, with their products and technologies on display throughout the exhibition.

Diamond Engineering Works, the conference and lanyard partner, also stood out by showcasing its advanced machinery for ice cream plant manufacturing, helping businesses streamline production processes and improve efficiency.

Key Highlights and Exhibitor Success

One of the key highlights of the expo was the participation of Sandeep Arora from Cart Studio, who displayed his innovative ice cream carts. His stall attracted significant attention from visitors and industry experts, with his unique designs becoming a focal point of the event. Arora's contribution showcased how creativity and functionality can combine to enhance the consumer experience in the ice cream sector.

The expo would not have been possible without the support and guidance of the Small Scale Ice Cream Manufacturers Association (SSICMA) and its mentors. The association, regarded as the backbone of the event, played a critical role in organizing and curating the expo. Their vision and leadership have helped elevate the Indian ice cream industry, and the success of this event further demonstrates their commitment to innovation and excellence.

A Special Guest Appearance by Salman Khurshid

Adding to the prestige of the event, renowned Indian politician Salman Khurshid attended the expo, interacting with exhibitors and showing his support for the industry's growth. His presence further solidified the importance of the expo and its role in not only promoting business but also fostering collaboration and community within the sector.

A Global Networking Opportunity

The "World of Ice Cream Expo" provided exhibitors and attendees with numerous opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development. With participants from over 12 countries, the expo served as a melting pot for ideas, collaborations, and partnerships aimed at driving the ice cream industry forward.

Exhibitors from various segments of the ice cream supply chain, including equipment manufacturers, flavor developers, packaging providers, and distribution specialists, showcased their products and services. The event highlighted the growing demand for innovation in the industry, particularly in terms of sustainability, energy efficiency, and product quality.

A Visionary Approach by Messe9 Exhibitions LLP

The founders of Messe9 Exhibitions LLP, Amit Verma and Alok Saran, were instrumental in shaping the expo and guiding it towards international recognition. Their dedication and visionary approach have turned the "World of Ice Cream Expo" into a landmark event for the global ice cream industry. Their efforts ensured that the expo not only met but exceeded expectations, offering a world-class platform for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for the Ice Cream Industry

As the "World of Ice Cream Expo" continues to grow, it is set to play an even greater role in shaping the future of the ice cream industry in India and beyond. With the ongoing support of sponsors, partners, and industry associations, the expo will remain a critical platform for innovation, collaboration, and business development in the years to come.

For more information about the event and upcoming editions, please visit: http://www.worldoficecream.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor