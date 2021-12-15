Voltas wins the prestigious 'National Energy Conservation Award 2021'

Voltas Limited, India's No.1 AC Company from the house of Tata's known for its energy efficient products & solutions, was the proud recipient of the Ministry of Power's 'National Energy Conservation Award 2021' at the ceremony hosted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency on the 14th of December, 2021, at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

Voltas was conferred this award by R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India for its exceptional achievement in reducing the energy consumption with its Air Conditioner model 4502911 - Voltas SAC 183V CZJ, demonstrating 'Smart Engineering' during these challenging times.

The award was received by Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited, in the presence of Shri Krishan Pal, Hon'ble Minister of State for Power, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India, and Shri Abhay Bakre, Director General - Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Launched in 1991 by the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, the award recognizes industries and establishments that have taken special efforts to reduce energy consumption while maintaining their capacity. This was the fifth year that Voltas has been felicitated with this award. Voltas has earlier received this esteemed award in the year 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020 proving themselves to be the flag bearer in taking initiatives to build an energy-efficient nation through innovation and energy-efficient solutions, as a brand and as an organization.

Voltas was judged to have outperformed all other consumer durable players in the following category:

Most Energy Efficient Appliance of the Year in Air Conditioners: Voltas Model No. 4502911

4502911-Voltas SAC 183V CZJ is a 3Star & ISEER 3.8 Split AC with Eco-friendly - Zero ODP & Low GWP Refrigerant R32, Inner Grooved copper tubes, blue fin evaporator coil and High Efficient BLDC Rotary Compressor. It provides quick cooling with its Turbo Feature and is also equipped with Anti-Microbial filter which can kill microbes, including bacteria and fungi. For safety of consumers, the model comes with fire-proof control box, box type MOV and burst-proof capacitor apart from basic fuse.

It provides comfort cooling even when the ambient temperature outside is 52 degree Celsius. Its electronic touch-display feature allows consumers to view the room temperature along with set temperature. Self-diagnosis feature helps in detecting abnormalities/failures and pre-defined error codes are displayed for faster resolution of the issue.

A pioneer in the energy efficiency space, Voltas has created awareness and taken initiatives to build an energy-efficient nation through its world class products and services, large scale rural electrification projects, recycling resources, tree plantation drives and continuous innovation.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "It is an honour to receive this award as it gives us the confidence to continue with our current ideology of contributing towards nation-building. We noticed that Indians prefer home appliances that are economical, and also lead to long term energy and cost savings. To address this, we wanted to provide a technologically-advanced solution that helps not only in saving the environment, but also savings on running costs. There has been a shift in the priorities of our customers due to the pandemic and Voltas remains committed towards manufacturing energy efficient appliances that cater to these evolving priorities. We encourage people to upgrade to appliances that have higher star ratings to save running costs, as well as the environment."

In its six decades of functioning, Voltas has worked towards introducing various innovations to deliver high levels of energy efficiency. The Company launched India's first energy-efficient Air Conditioner in 2007 and was the first brand which introduced the star rating concept in the industry, encouraging patrons to adopt an energy-conscious journey. Voltas has also introduced the first Inverter Window AC in India and All Star Inverter AC range, along with India's first 5-star rated Front-load Washing machine, as well as India's first Adjustable Inverter AC range with flexible tonnage options.

Beyond products, Voltas has enabled rural electrification in 7000+ villages, and its facilities generated 1004 kWp renewable energy in FY21. The Company planted 1185 trees in FY21 and saved 2667 liters of water per day to make the planet greener and cleaner.

Voltas truly believes that even the smallest step can make a big difference and urges its consumers and peers to consciously use appliances and products that save energy. In fact, through these energy efficiency initiatives, Voltas saved 331 kWp in FY 21. Currently, the Company's Renewable Energy Capacity stands at 1,270 kWp.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor