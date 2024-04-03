Vrikshit Foundation and DCB Bank Conclude Nationwide Plantation Drive to Combat Climate Change

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 3: Vrikshit Foundation, in collaboration with DCB Bank, is tackling climate change head-on with a massive tree plantation drive spanning 25 cities across India. This initiative brings together DCB Bank employees and Vrikshit Foundation volunteers for a large-scale effort to increase green coverage and promote environmental sustainability.

The program boasts a geographically diverse range, with plantations already completed in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Bikaner, Kanpur, Jaipur, Amritsar, Kolkata, Mathura, Lucknow, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Mohali, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Bhilwara, Jalandhar, and Gorakhpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Pune, Mumbai, and Surat.

Vrikshit Foundation goes beyond simply planting trees. The initiative incorporates unique elements that contribute significantly to the environment. In Gurugram, a barren land is being transformed into a vibrant park. Amritsar witnessed the conversion of a government school ground into a thriving plant cover. Patna's plantation drive supported the ambitious Namami Gange Project, while Mathura's efforts focused on the sacred Krishna Janmabhoomi Worship Area. Even Muzaffarpur saw a unique plantation within an Ethnol Factory.

With a goal to plant over 5000 trees, the Vrikshit Foundation understands that planting is just the first step. The program prioritises long-term sustainability by taking responsibility for the maintenance and care of the planted trees. Local citizens and civil societies are actively engaged in the initiative, fostering a sense of community ownership and ensuring the program's lasting impact. University students also joined the initiative in some cities, expanding the base of the impacts and awareness of the program.

Vrikshit Foundation emphasizes the importance of afforestation, the establishment of forests on previously non-forested land, as a powerful tool in combating climate change. This collaborative effort by the Vrikshit Foundation and DCB Bank serves as a commendable example of environmental action and sets a precedent for large-scale, impactful change.

Founder of Vrikshit, Shankar Singh said that the climate problem is very complex and there is no single solution. Tree plantation drives are a testament to the collective power of community action. By taking small steps together, we can create a significant impact on climate change.

Vrikshit Foundation's commitment to environmental betterment is further reinforced by its impressive track record. This volunteer-driven organization, active in 32 Indian cities, has demonstrably improved the environment through waste collection exceeding 9 million kilograms, planting nearly 30,000 trees, beautifying over 200 kilometres of walls, and transforming 400 locations across the country. Their collaborations with prestigious organizations like HDFC, Zomato, the Delhi Government, and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Delhi stand as testaments to their impactful work. Vrikshit has more than 10,000 proud volunteers across India and it is arguably one of India's fastest-growing youth-run NGOs.

Website: https://www.vrikshitfoundation.org/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vrikshitfoundation/

