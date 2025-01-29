VT Markets Celebrates Groundbreaking 2024 Sets the stage for Greater Success in 2025

New Delhi [India], January 29:VT Markets celebrates an exhilarating year of record-breaking growth and high-impact achievements in 2024. From a remarkable jump in trading volume to groundbreaking partnerships, this year has marked a transformative year for the global brokerage leader.

VT Markets was celebrated for its excellence over 30 global and regional accolades, and prestigious industry appearances, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the trading world. The firm also earned the coveted Approved Broker Member status from the Financial Commission, a prestigious recognition of its trustworthiness and transparency in the industry.

The year 2024 has been a year of unprecedented growth for VT Markets, marked by significant milestones and achievements. The company expanded its global workforce to over 600 employees across 27 offices worldwide, scaling its operations to provide unparalleled support to traders. This rapid growth was mirrored in the firm's record-breaking trading volume, which saw a remarkable 150% year-on-year increase, reflecting the trust and momentum VT Markets has garnered within the trading community. Additionally, with a two-fold growth in gross deposits and first-time trades, the company's customer base and trading activity reached new heights, signaling its robust expansion and success on a global scale.

The year also brought some of the most exciting and high-profile achievements in VT Markets’ history. The company continued its partnership with Maserati MSG Racing for Season 11 of the Formula E World Championship, aligning the high-performance world of motorsport with trading. This collaboration highlights VT Markets' commitment to innovation and speed, values that define its brand. Another significant milestone was the strategic partnership with Newcastle United, launched in August, which amplified the company's global presence and solidified its dedication to world-class sports partnerships.

Last Year, Client fund protection remained a top priority for VT Markets. The company introduced client fund insurance of up to $1 million, providing traders with an unparalleled sense of security and trust. Additionally, the “Built for Winners” brand campaign showcased the similarities between navigating volatile markets and racing on high-speed tracks. This bold campaign resonated with traders, positioning VT Markets as a company that enables individuals and institutions to thrive in challenging environments. Furthermore, the hyper-localized “Trading Can Be Easy” ad campaign targeted South Asia, particularly India, illustrating how trading can transform lives. This initiative struck a deep chord with local audiences, reshaping perceptions of trading in the region.

The Road Ahead: VT Markets' Vision for 2025

Building on the tremendous success of 2024, VT Markets is primed for greater expansion in 2025, with bold plans to continue setting new standards in the brokerage industry including doubling down in key regions like Southeast Asia and Central Asia for rapid growth and further establishing its global leadership. As we look ahead, we are optimistic about the outlook for forex and trading, with a market poised for both opportunities and challenges. By leveraging our advanced technology, global reach, and customer-centric approach, VT Markets is confident to navigate these evolving market dynamics and ride the wave of success together with our valued clients and partners.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor