VTEX Partners with Vinculum to Elevate Customer Experience in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 4: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced today its strategic partnership with Vinculum, a leading global software company enabling omnichannel retailing trusted by 1,000+ brands in 30 countries. The core objective of this partnership is to offer businesses access to world-class technology and services, empowering them to flourish in the fiercely competitive and challenging digital commerce landscape. With VTEX's proven track record in delivering a composable and complete commerce platform and Vinculum's expertise in helping brands and retailers to easily scale, reach and delight customers, this collaboration will offer enterprise brands and retailers a unique pragmatic composability approach helping them to modernize their stack while reducing maintenance costs. By seamlessly integrating VTEX's platform with Vinculum's product syndication and order orchestration capabilities, merchants can offer their consumers a superior shopping experience that addresses all their needs.

Founded in 2007, Vinculum has gained a reputation for its highly advanced technology solutions, enabling brands and retailers to achieve rapid business expansion. With a strong emphasis on D2C, omnichannel retailing and supply chain optimization, automated catalog listing, product information management, and payment reconciliation, Vinculum has proven to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking streamlined operations and elevated customer satisfaction. It processes 2 million+ orders monthly and extends support to more brands every day to provide a seamless unique experience to customers.

"We are thrilled with our integration with VTEX, a leader in digital commerce with an important global presence. This partnership will benefit many of our conjoint customers and assist them with best-in-class products catering to India, Asia Pacific and Middle East," said Venkat Nott, Founder & CEO at Vinculum. "Leveraging VTEX's cutting-edge low-code and MACH technology, combined with our innovative supply chain solutions, this collaboration is set to revolutionize customer experiences, optimize digital storefronts, and streamline order management, delivering an unparalleled end-to-end journey for businesses in the ever-evolving ecommerce landscape."

Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head at VTEX India, said, "We are delighted to join forces with Vinculum as it signifies a major advancement in enhancing our capacities in digital commerce. Our partnership with Vinculum lies in our shared commitment to enabling consistent growth, as we believe in identifying and conquering real-time retail challenges. Together, we are poised to empower omnichannel retail businesses across our region with innovative solutions and reinforce our shared dedication to transformative growth."

