VTP Realty - A Realty Conglomerate that is creating "Euphoria" in the town with its stupendous development!

As Pune develops at a colossal pace, the population that once often emigrated elsewhere to have better opportunities are now returning home.

One of the reasons is that Pune has transformed itself into a land filled with opportunities. Fortunately, this advancement has not come at the cost of harmony and calm.

Living in Pune means having access to modern conveniences and amenities while at the same time enjoying the unmatched feeling of tranquillity offered by a lush, green district that is associated with nature's underlying foundations.

In resolutely settling on the most appropriate choices, leveraging the right opportunities, and turning them into promising situations, the VTP Realty has emerged as a game changer in Pune's real estate industry.

The VTP Realty has been instrumental in the change of Pune's horizon over the years, and has been working tirelessly to improve the standard of property in the city. With a vast portfolio of Townships, Commercial and Residential projects across the city, Puneites have chosen VTP Realty as their first choice when buying a property!

The VTP Brand :

VTP Group is a Pune-based conglomerate that has delivered its services for over 30 years keeping with its fundamental beliefs of value, trust and commitment. Their realty marvels have made a significant contribution to quality living in Pune. By bringing some of the most luxurious projects to Pune, VTP raises the bar of fine living. VTP Realty is poised to dominate the Real Estate market in Pune with the help of these developments.

VTP pioneered the maximum liveable area philosophy which is applied throughout the entire project. An optimal land plan ensures maximum light, air circulation, and privacy between towers. Therefore, you don't have to compromise your lifestyle with cramped dwellings. With VTP Homes, you have more usable space within your home because the room sizes are larger than those of other projects. Having the perfect floor plan and layout will make your life easier for years to come!

The 150+ AcresTownship:

Pune has projects in 2 large townships in Pune. Blue Waters in Pune West and Pegasus in the east in Kharadi. As a strong contribution to this urban transformation of Kharadi, VTP Realty has recently launched its biggest cluster yet, in Pegasus. It is perhaps the largest in the entire city! The new residential cluster being launched is like a city in itself!

Located within a 150+ acres township, it enjoys the huge benefit of being surrounded by such a large community! Featuring world-class amenities, it is unique in its own right. Stunning views of the hills are visible from the balconies of the higher floors, and you'll enjoy living in multiple towers spread across a vast landscape.

In total, the new cluster comprises over 9 acres, with 10 towers to be developed in phases that will include over 2100 apartments. The company is currently taking bookings only for homes with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Two and three bedroom homes will be available very soon.

With over 3 acres of amenities, the residential property offers a wholesome and luxurious living environment. The upcoming cluster will offer Huge Swimming pool with deck (95x56 feet) perhaps the largest in any residential project in town, as well as a Jacuzzi pool, a heated leisure pool in a semi-covered area, a kids pool, and 28000+ feet of lawn space which can easily be used for a mega concert, A Clubhouse with approx. 5000 sq.ft., indoor gaming room, 3 International size sports courts and much more for you and your family to enjoy.

The Township Codename Pegasus has 5 professional sports coaching academies that will operate independently without burdening the residents with set-up or maintenance costs! Residents only pay when they take coaching lessons. Therefore, instead of purchasing an overpriced home that comes with hidden costs, prospective buyers are turning to VTP Realty for their needs.

When you buy a VTP Realty home, you not just get a MLA home benefit of the ideal design and maximum usable space inside your home yet additionally finely finished with the high build quality. VTP homes are thoughtfully and painstakingly crafted with features that anticipate your future needs as well. The utilization of cutting edge building innovation and smart home features inside your home guarantee that you and your family can partake in your living space for many years to come.

Smart Home Features:

* Digital lock - Yale or equivalent

* Featherlike touch pad switches

* Lights control (Mood lighting), AC, Fan & Geyser control via mobile app, also compatible with Alexa* voice command

* Motion sensor lights in all baths

* 3-tier security system with video door connected to the smart phone

Project Amenities:

* Huge Swimming pool with deck

* Jacuzzi pool

* A heated leisure pool in a semi-covered area

* A kid's pool

* fountain pool with bubblers at the fountain plaza

* 2 Party lawnsperhaps as large as a 5 star hotel lawn!

* Children's play area

* 3 huge sports courts - Futsal court , Basketball court & Tennis court

* Jogging track & Cycling track

* Yoga lawn

* Amphitheatre & barbeque area

* Acupressure pathway

* Herbal garden

* Outdoor gym

Premium Specifications for Your Home:

* Large sized glazed vitrified tiles flooring in Living, Dining, Kitchen, Bedrooms & Lobby - (4 x 2 feet)

* Premium veneer finish main door

* CP & Sanitary fittings - Jaquar / CERA or equivalent in all bathrooms

* Switches - Anchor / Legrand / Schneider / L&T or equivalent

* Balconies - 500 mm height brick wall + 850 mm height toughened glass railing with PVC false ceiling with spot lights

Location:

Strategically located in Kharadi, VTP Pegasus Pune is the perfect investment destination for home seekers. The location of the project is 10 minutes away from prime Kharadi and with the new riverside road development, the township South Gate will be just 3 mins drive away from WTC & EON IT Park. The township is easily accessible from Hadapsar, Nagar Road, Koregaon Park and Keshav Nagar. No other project in East Pune even comes close to the futuristic homes in Pegasus and that's why over 2700+ families have already chosen VTP homes in the township.

So come and Experience GRANDEUR #BeyondImagination at Township Codename Pegasus & Live your life with modern royalty, just like something beyond your imagination.

For More information visit today!

