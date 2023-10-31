Waiting for the right script after Ghuspaith: Girish Arora

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Producer Girish Arora's latest short film Ghuspaith Between Borders draws inspiration from the life and work of Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, who tragically lost his life in 2021 while covering the Taliban and Afghan Special Forces clashes and other war photojournalists. It is Arora's 14th short film, which features Amit Sadh and Debyandu Bhattacharya. It is directed by Mihir and presented by Shakun Batra.

Girish says, "I am thankful to Shakun Batra of Jouska Films for his immense support as executive producer and actors Amit Sadh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pamela Bhutoria whose tremendous support for our film and hard hitting performances laid the base for a gripping movie that could be shared with the audiences. The film, which is being streamed on an OTT platform, is garnering rave reviews and has been officially selected and screened at the Boston Film Festival, Tasveer South Asian Film Festival and other festivals across the globe."

Girish is now looking for an exciting script for his next project. "I'm waiting for the right script to come along, so that I can once again take my passion for film-making forward," he adds.

It was nearly a decade ago when Arora gave shape to his production house and online channel, Sane Insane Pictures. He wrote and produced his first short film One Request, which also featured him in an important role, and won awards at film festivals across India. Next, came Woh Adrak Waali Chai, a feature film that was selected for the Jagran Film Festival in 2019. This was followed by Purple Scarf with Shweta Tiwari. Arora's other projects include Vinay Pathak's The Date, Satyajit Sharma's Every Life Matters and Indira Tiwari's Bichauliya, which are awaiting release across various platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor