WASME Celebrates Landmark Achievements at the 2024 International Conference of NGOs at UNESCO Headquarters

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 27: The 2024 International Conference of NGOs (ICNGO), held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 16 to 22 December, served as a pivotal moment in fostering global dialogue and collaboration between non-governmental organizations and UNESCO. With the theme "Building Capacity for Action," the conference emphasized equipping NGOs with the tools and strategies needed to drive innovation, sustainability, and international partnerships.

One of the standout contributors to this global gathering was the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), a renowned organization dedicated to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) worldwide.

Historic Win for WASME

In a key highlight, Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, achieved a decisive victory during the elections for a key liaison role within the NGO-UNESCO framework. Dr. Layek triumphed over the representative from the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE) with 66 votes against 34. This remarkable achievement reflects the international community's recognition of WASME's relentless efforts to advance MSME development and foster global partnerships.

WASME also extended its congratulations to Ms. Svetlomira Stoyanova, the newly elected Chairperson of the ICNGO and the NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee. Her leadership promises to strengthen the bond between NGOs and UNESCO, driving forward impactful initiatives on sustainability and capacity building.

WASME's Strategic Contributions

WASME's delegation, led by Dr. Layek and supported by representatives from the World Development Corporation (WDC), actively participated in the conference's agenda. Their contributions showcased WASME's leadership in advancing the MSME ecosystem through:

* Advocacy for MSMEs: Highlighting the role of MSMEs in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasizing access to finance, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

* Focus on Sustainability: Proposing frameworks for green innovation and eco-friendly practices tailored for MSMEs.

* Technology Integration: Advocating for digital literacy programs and the establishment of innovation hubs to foster research and development for small enterprises.

Engagement with Global Stakeholders

WASME leveraged its platform to engage with influential international bodies. Key interactions included:

1. International Chamber of Commerce (ICC): Discussions with Ms. Catherine Foster, Lead of the ICC Centre of Entrepreneurship, focused on supporting SMEs in international trade, digitization, and skill development.

2. Franco-British Chamber of Commerce: Dialogue with Ms. Catherine Le Yaouanc, General Manager, explored collaborations on cross-border trade and digital transformation.

These strategic engagements underscore WASME's commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance the capacity, innovation, and global competitiveness of MSMEs.

Key Outcomes and Recommendations

The conference's theme, "Building Capacity for Action," aligned seamlessly with WASME's mission to empower small enterprises as catalysts for sustainable development. Among its recommendations, WASME proposed:

* Tailored training programs for MSMEs focusing on digital skills and financial management.

* Strengthening mentorship networks to connect MSMEs with industry leaders.

* Promoting inclusivity by addressing gender disparities and supporting marginalized communities.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 ICNGO reaffirmed WASME's leadership role in advancing MSME development and global collaboration. Dr. Sanjiv Layek's election and WASME's active participation in the event symbolize a renewed commitment to UNESCO's mission of building a sustainable future for all.

WASME extends its gratitude to UNESCO and the NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee for organizing this impactful conference and looks forward to continued collaboration in fostering innovation, sustainability, and economic growth globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor