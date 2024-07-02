WASME Celebrates World SME Day 2024 In Association with the Ministry of MSME by Awarding Outstanding Leaders of the Year

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 2: The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), a globally recognized organization with UN observer and consultative status, celebrated World SME Day 2024 at Le Meridian, New Delhi, on June 27. This landmark event brought together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders dedicated to the growth and empowerment of SMEs worldwide.

The celebration began with a heartfelt welcome from Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME. In his keynote address, Dr. Layek emphasized the critical role of SMEs in the global economy, highlighting their contributions to growth, job creation, and innovation. He noted that the theme of the event, "One Europe One SME," underscores the unity and collaboration needed to help SMEs thrive in a competitive global market. The event featured discussions on regulatory frameworks, access to finance, market opportunities, digitalization, sustainable practices, and internationalization strategies.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and the PR partner Heylin Spark, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, the Hon'ble Minister of MSME, Government of India, extended his best wishes to SMEs on their special day.

Distinguished Guests of Honour included Dr Evgeniy Griva, Deputy Trade Commissioner of the Russian Federation in India, who spoke on the collaboration between European and Indian SMEs, and Dunston Pereira, Group CEO of the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Dubai, UAE, who highlighted the UAE government's role in supporting Indian and European SMEs. Additionally, Pranav Jyoti, Chief Investment Officer of the same office, addressed the audience on "UAE Fulcrum to India and Europe."

The event's highlights included several panel discussions addressing the challenges and opportunities for SMEs in Europe, sustainable practices, internationalization strategies, and innovation and R&D. A workshop on the ONDC platform provided insights into how MSMEs can leverage technology for market access and business scaling. A presentation by Invest India outlined support mechanisms for Indian MSMEs looking to expand their businesses.

A key highlight of the event was the award ceremony, "Outstanding Leaders of the Year 2024," where leading entrepreneurs and organizations were recognized for their contributions to SME development and their respective industries. The notable awardees included:

1. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi - Visionary & Honorary Award for Leadership in Global Business and Human Growth and Economic Development 2023-2024.

2. Amb Dunston Pereira, Group Chief Executive Officer - Global Business Leader Award for Excellence and top 100 most influential CEOs in the region for International relationships & Business Leadership in EUROPE- UAE -INDIA.

3. Pranav Jyoti, Chief Investment Officer - Top 100 Most Influential Person Award for evolving ties between the US - Europe - Middle East and Asia, Distinguished Achievement award for Global Investments and Growth Partnerships.

4. Gaurav Khullar, Emeritus of Khullar Group of Companies- Contributions to Indian Arts

5. Arshiya Singh, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group - Outstanding Leadership in Human Resources and Total Reward.

6. Dr. Prachiti Punde, Director, Proluxe Wellness & Studio Pvt Ltd - Global Excellence in Luxury Wellness & Innovation.

7. Directors' Institute - World Council of Directors - World's Top Institute for Director and Executive Training.

8. Amit Bidhuri, Founder of J and J Buildcon - Excellence in Construction & Real Estate.

9. Sudha Gupta, Founder and Chairperson, Mother's Pride and Presidium Group of Schools - Excellence in Education and Positive Parenting.

10. Eduvoyage International Academy - Excellence in Alternative Holistic Education.

11. Arshad Ali Syed, Director of Aiinhome Technologies Pvt Ltd - Pioneers in Data Engineering, Analytics and Application.

12. Gurmeet Singh, Managing Director, Sandoz Restaurants Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Leader in Enriching the Legacy of North Indian Cuisine.

13. Guruji Shrii Arnav, Mentor of Mentors, Gemstoneuniverse - Outstanding Leader 2024 and Outstanding 360 Degree Personality of The Year.

14. Rajesh Singh, CEO of Varalika Medical Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding CEO in Health Care Industry.

15. CA Pratish Goel, Founder of White Worth Consultants - Leaders in Tax Advisory Services in UAE.

16. Dr. Shruti Gupta, Medical Director of SKINOS - Top Dermatology Clinic of the Year.

17. Pankaj K Keshan and Ruchita P Keshan, Promoters of Enkidu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in IT & Edtech.

18. Raja Sri Harsha Vuddagiri, CEO and Managing Director of ViSN LABS - Excellence in AI & Technology Innovation.

19. Dr Hritik Sharma - Excellence in Medical Services

The event witnessed the participation of over 200 attendees and was hailed as a grand success, showcasing the potential and achievements of SMEs globally. WASME's celebration of World SME Day 2024 not only honored outstanding leaders but also fostered a spirit of collaboration and innovation among SMEs worldwide.

