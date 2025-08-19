‘Waste To Wealth’ , Unveiling the Untapped Potential of Waste Management

New Delhi [India], August 19: In today's era, where the whole world is diving into the garbage and combating climate change, this young environment-conscious personality, Arryavardhan Sarda (student of GRADE 12), believed in the power of redefining and promoting waste, not as a challenge, but as an opportunity. His debut book, ‘WASTE TO WEALTH' is undoubtedly a game-changer, amongst the youth especially, explaining how waste is not the END but a START to sustainable environment.

This book primarily focuses on inspiring individuals to practice sustainable measures and reduce the influence on the environment. Based on true examples and real-life experiences, practical findings and a strong commitment towards sustainable innovation, Waste to Wealth makes the readers sail through the matchless potential of the nation's waste sector. This young mind has followed the influential walkthrough of Shauniq Sharma, who has always been a determined participant while concerned about the environment.

‘WASTE to WEALTH' emphasizes how even a single individual can play a crucial role in developing a sustainable future. There is a powerful saying, ‘One Person Can Make a Difference'. However, Shauniq Sharma, through his unstoppable, relentless and inspiring efforts, remained steadfast, took smaller actions and also initiated a waste-sorting program at his school. Thus, gradually proving that one individual can indeed make a difference.

A Blueprint towards An Improved Economy

Blending in the facts with the reality, WASTE TO WEALTH is surely not only a book but a strong-laid foundation of a thrived nation by reconsidering what we are throwing away. Sarda breaks down the fundamentals of efficient waste sorting, outlines various innovative solutions at individual and business levels and highlights steps taken towards a CHANGED TOMORROW.

The book is structured into 10 different chapters. Every chapter unlocks a different sector — from effective waste sorting, the hierarchy of waste, to what the several innovative measures are that can be taken to bring a positive change and how this change can help transform WASTE into WEALTH. It also offers various practical tips and examples on managing the waste effectively and creating value out of it.

The 16-year-old author, through his debut, talks about how unused and scrap material — whether it is plastic, paper or food waste — can be changed into booming sustainable solutions and progressing business models.

About the Author: Arryavardhan Sarda

Arryavardhan Sarda, who is a student of Grade 12, has always been thoughtful about waste and its management and how it can be turned into useful resources. He commenced his journey as an author while being deeply concerned about the rising environmental issues. His grandmother, who is the national secretary of Friends of Tribal Society (FTS), a global nongovernmental organization that promotes sustainable development, greatly inspired Arryavardhan in this issue. Her commitment to environmental conservation and community involvement inspired him to make his own contribution. This is when Sarda started his journey in authorship.

Being a zealous athlete, Arryavardhan has accumulated qualities such as discipline, persistence and teamwork, which he finds are the key factors that helped me research, write and release his write-up.

More than a book, it is undoubtedly an inspiration to awaken the people around, most importantly, the teenagers who are the future of the nation. The book incorporates some basic yet impactful measures contributing in waste management. Arryavardhan, through this book, aims to educate and inspire the readers to search for innovative solutions to change the waste into valuable resources.

Presently, the young author is working on a research paper on waste management and sustainable development. Following his secondary education, he plans to launch a waste management start-up. He believes that if each one of us takes one bold step, we can together bring a change in our environment.

Publishing & Availability Title: Waste To Wealth

Author: Arryavardhan Sarda

Publisher: BlueRose Publishers Pvt. Ltd.

Length:153 Pages

Available at: Amazon India, Flipkart

Book Launch

The official debut book launch (covered by Telegraph Newspaper), took place at Starmark on 26th June, 2025 at Quest Mall. It was an intimate gathering which was attended by the author's family, close friends and supporters. To boost his confidence, Nussrat Jahan and fashion designer Navonil Das graced the event. The two were deeply impressed by the young talent and his passionate trait. It was indeed a moment of pride and excitement.

