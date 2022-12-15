Watch Janhvi Kapoor as the sweet and clever Jerry in her breakthrough performance in GOODLUCK JERRY

The film premiers on Star Gold 2 on 18th Dec at 7 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Goodluck Jerry, a quirky comedy, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila and will have its World Television Premiere on Star Gold 2 on 18thDec, 2022 at 7pm.

The story of the film revolves around a troubled family, a drug mafia, and the police. Talking about her character in the film, Janhvi said, “While Jerry deals with drugs, in appearance and behaviour she is petite, innocent-looking, and very cunning!”

On her film being a remake, Janhvi said, “GoodLuck Jerry is a remake however it’s Hindi version is rooted in a different environment and to sync with that I have tried to bring some of my own observations to my role. I hope the audience enjoys watching the film on Star Gold 2 on 18th Dec @ 7 pm as much as I enjoyed playing Jerry.”

Elaborating on her film’s catchy title, Janhvi said, “Goodluck Jerry mirrors the life of a young smart girl caught up in an unpleasant situation thanks to circumstances beyond her control and desperately needs some good luck to get her out of it. Just like Jerry, I also need some good luck and I pray without fail before the release of every film. Good Luck Jerry is a film with a lot of heart and I am excited that the film will now reach a larger audience through its World TV Premiere on Star Gold 2 on 18th Dec at 7 pm.”

