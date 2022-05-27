Watch out for these Crypto Coins in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Solana and RoboApe Token (RBA)

If you had bought some of these cryptocurrencies at their early stage, you should be in massive profit irrespective of the current market condition.

The crypto market rewards investors on a first-come-first-serve basis. Investment-wise, if you think you are late with other crypto coins on this list, the last one is still at its early stage!

The likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and (RBA) could be set for a big 2022.

Ethereum (ETH) remains a crypto powerhouse

If you're considering a long-term investment, Ethereum (ETH) is one of the crypto coins to put on your watchlist. The Ethereum network acts as a backbone for other crypto projects or Apps, known as decentralised applications (dApps), to be built on it.

Being the first blockchain network to develop such a real solution, it has already created the necessary demand for its crypto. It has a large and supportive community to back its growth.

Within 6 years (from 2016 to 2022), Ethereum (ETH) has given a massive ROI to its early investors who held on for such a long period. However, many still believe that even at its current price, Ethereum is highly undervalued, and you might want to ape into it.

Is Solana (SOL) set for a bull run?Solana provides decentralised finance (Defi) solutions using the permissionless feature of blockchain technology. The Solana blockchain was officially launched earlier in 2020, and its native token, SOL, has done pretty well.

Also, this cryptocurrency has good use cases as it is used to process transactions across the Solana blockchain. SOL caught the attention of many crypto investors at its launch, which subsequently made it see all-time highs during the last bull run.

Does that mean the party is over? No, as we expect crazy moves in the next bull run, maybe in 2022. Who knows?

Why is RoboApe Token (RBA) a special tokenRoboApe Token (RBA) is, of course, built around the same concept as every other meme token, but it is different from them. It has some wonderful utilities and uses cases that could help drive its value rather than solely relying on hype, as seen with others.

RoboApe is a decentralised community-driven token built on the Ethereum blockchain. Contrary to the crazy supply seen in other meme coins previously discussed, RBA has a limited supply of 900 million with a burning system in place.

It is worth mentioning that it is a new crypto project backed by a great and active community. While the team is currently working on developing their product, you could consider participating in the ICO, which is divided into three rounds.

It started on the 17th of May and will end in August 2022. With the added utilities, we feel it might outperform other meme coins, and this could be the best time to an ape in.

Before investing your hard-earned money RoboApe, it's wise to understand what you are investing in and how it will benefit you.

Who Are The Beneficiaries Of RoboApe Ecosystem?Although a meme token, RoboApe provides a Defi platform for meme and crypto enthusiasts, including creators and developers.

For CreatorsYou can create:

- Memes, Graphics, and Animations

- Educational content

- And host exclusive events

For Developers- Developing Smart Contracts

- Developing Application

- Platform Improvements

Moreover, the platform will have its own Academy, NFTs, eSports, Swap, and Gaming, which will contribute to its rapid development and eventually make your investment worthwhile.

