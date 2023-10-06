Wave City Redefines Luxury Recreation & Wellness, Launches Oakwood Clubhouse

NewsVoir

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6: Wave City, the first operational Hi-tech City in North India, has introduced 'Oakwood Clubhouse' offering world class amenities and uber luxury facilities to its residents in Veridia. With a host of recreational and health amenities, Oakwood Clubhouse will create the perfect ecosystem for its residents to meet, socialize and bond with each other.

Commenting on the new offering, CJ Singh, COO, Wave City, said, "With the launch of Oakwood Clubhouse, Wave City continues to set new standards in providing a lifestyle that aligns seamlessly with the evolving preferences of modern residents. We understand that a home is more than just a living space; it's an experience that encompasses relaxation, wellness, social engagement, and entertainment. The Oakwood Clubhouse epitomizes this philosophy by offering a diverse range of amenities designed to nurture the well-being of our residents. Wave City is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents, and the Oakwood Clubhouse is a testament to this dedication."

India's booming economy, infrastructural development, and increasing disposable income are driving millennial homebuyers to invest in townships and niche apartments that not only offer great amenities but also cater to their social and recreational needs and provide an avenue for entertainment.

A clubhouse is a platform where residents of diverse backgrounds can engage with each other over various activities and events. It's also a place where health, well-being and wellness intersect to offer a chance of a more tranquil and serene living. Wave City's latest offering-Oakwood Clubhouse-meets these aspirations and offers a host of diverse activities and options to its patrons.

The Oakwood Club offers residents a yoga and meditation centre to stimulate and rejuvenate the mind, body, and senses as part of its wellness initiative. To deal with hot summer days and facilitate an escape to cooler temperatures, the clubhouse also offers an exquisitely designed swimming pool with trained lifeguards, elegant and comfortable SPA, Steam & Sauna rooms, changing rooms, and other facilities.

The Club offers a modern & spacious salon to cater to all grooming and beauty needs of its residents. It also houses a magnificent restaurant, besides elegant state-of-the-art multipurpose Banquet Halls. The younger patrons also have their own space with a well- designed colourful and bright kids play area replete with swings, slides, roundabout ride and other entertainment options to keep children engaged in a fun and healthier way.

Oakwood Clubhouse also offers an Audio-Visual room which is equipped with the latest and most demanding technology and comfort for its residents. For health freaks, it offers a squash court and the cozy interiors of an indoor Gaming Room to ensure hours of fun and entertainment.

Spread over 4200 acres, Wave City is the first operational Hi-tech City in North India which amalgamates technology and modern-day luxuries. Located adjacent to 14 lanes of National Highway- NH-24, it is the largest Pre-Certified Platinum Rated Green Township that promotes smart and sustainable living for its residents. The township offers intelligent, sustainable and state-of-the-art housing facilities, with smart features like Central Command Centre, Smart Electric Grid, Intelligent Traffic, and Transport Management System, Water Management System, Cooking Gas Management, Waste Management, Homeland Security Management, Water Management, Solid Waste Management, City Portal, Street Light Automation and Fiber Optic connectivity. It also provide location benefits such as its proximity to Akshardham Temple, Noida (Sec-62), NH24 Expressway etc.

Today, Wave City has handed over more than 11,000+ Possessions letters to its residential and commercial unit holders and is abode to more than 4000+ families who are already residing at Wave City. 600 acres of area at Wave City is dedicated to plots where the construction of approximately 500 plots has already commenced.

Wave City offers a blend of innovative commercial and residential products, duly registered under RERA, which includes apartments (Veridia, Eligo, Dream Homes, Wave Executive Floors and Swamanorath), independent floors (Wave Floors) and a commercial center (Wave Galleria). Wave City offers low-density living, full of vigour and vitality which makes it a perfect place to enjoy a comfortable, convenient and uncluttered lifestyle.

With approximately 1470 acres (35% of the total land area) dedicated to green areas & well-planned road infrastructure, residents enjoy the perfect balance between nature and connectivity. Our 55 meticulously designed parks provide tranquil retreats, while the operational Central Park spanning 6.5 acres serves as a vibrant centerpiece for community gatherings. With ample green spaces and thoughtfully designed road infrastructure, Wave City offers a harmonious living experience that nurtures well-being and fosters a deep appreciation for the environment.

The entire ecosystem of Wave City is integrated seamlessly in a way that it incorporates all the facilities of an urban and modern lifestyle. With additional features like Commercial complex which has more than 50 shops functional for its residents day to day needs, Golf Range, Sportzon, 6.5 acre Central park, Canal Walkway, Cycle Track, Post Office, E Rickshaw facility within the City, Police Station, well-known schools/ colleges/ hospitals in its vicinity of 2 Km, Temples and many more, Wave City the most desired Township of North India.

So, if you are looking for a living with the luxuries of the modern world right in the lap of nature, then Wave City is the perfect destination for you!

