‘WAVES 2025’ brings spotlight on India’s vibrant media and entertainment sector

Mumbai, April 30 The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) is set to begin in Mumbai from May 1-4 -- a first-of-its-kind global event to bring the spotlight on India’s vibrant media and entertainment sector.

With over 100,000 registrations, including 1,100+ international participants, ‘WAVES 2025’ is where filmmakers, tech pioneers, creators, investors, and industry leaders will come together to shape the future of entertainment.

From the legendary voices of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to the tech leadership of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, the summit unites visionaries across sectors in a powerful showcase of talent and ambition.

“This is more than a summit — it's a movement to position India as a global creative and digital powerhouse. With exciting highlights like the Create in India Challenge, cutting-edge exhibitions, startup pitches, cultural performances, and high-level dialogues, WAVES 2025 marks a bold step into the future—where culture meets code, and tradition meets transformation,” said the government.

The Create in India Challenge (CIC) is a strategic initiative aimed at empowering India’s content creators.

The initiative supports monetisation of skills and contributes to the growth of the media and entertainment industry.

CIC brings an exciting lineup of 32 unique challenges across creative, tech and cultural fields.

The challenges have attracted entries from over 60 countries, reflecting the global appeal and reach of this pioneering initiative. From this exceptional pool of talent, 750 finalists will be given the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and outcomes at Creatosphere, a specially curated platform featuring innovation across animation, comics, AI, XR, gaming, music, and more, as part of WAVES 2025.

The winners of these challenges will be conferred the prestigious ‘WAVES Creator Awards’ in a grand red carpet ceremony on Day 2 of the event.

WAVES Promo Video Challenge is a unique contest designed to discover powerful and inspiring audiovisual content that captures and showcases the spirit and ambition of the WAVES 2025, through a video.

“As WAVES 2025 nears its grand finale, thousands of participants from across the globe will come together to showcase their creativity, innovation, and talent. With a diverse range of challenges and an unparalleled platform for collaboration, WAVES is set to make a lasting impact on the future of India’s media and entertainment landscape,” said the government.

