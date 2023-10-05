Way2News Brings Back the Tradition of Morning Assembly in Government Schools; Aims to Reach 10K Schools in 1 year

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5: Way2News, a hyperlocal digital news app, is on a mission to reinvent the tradition of morning assembly news reading in Government schools. This initiative aims to reach 10,000 schools in the next 1 year with a vision to make every Indian an informed citizen and empower young Indians at an early age with relevant and authentic news.

Way2News' initiative marks a significant stride in raising awareness and encouraging citizen journalism within the student and teacher community, fostering active participation throughout the entire school in staying informed and interconnected.

Raju Vanapala, CEO and founder of Way2News expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "We are thrilled to reintroduce the time-honoured tradition of morning assembly news reading in government schools. At Way2news, our mission is to deliver reliable, relevant and hyperlocal news to a billion Indians by leveraging the power of technology and human interventions. Through this endeavor, we aspire to extend our reach to 10,000 schools within the next year. Additionally, with this initiative our aim is to empower students with the right information, ignite their curiosity and help them make informed opinions about the most pertinent issues that impact our society."

The dedicated ground reporters of Way2News have devoted their time and expertise to assist schools in various Mandals and Talukas. They work closely with school authorities by assisting them in using the Way2News app. So far, 70 schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have embarked on this journey, enabling students to grasp information better and fostering a strong inclination towards reading and staying informed.

Furthermore, Way2News recognizes the importance of offering content in vernacular languages, ensuring that the sessions are conducted in a language accessible to the students, thereby bridging communication gaps with the help of technology and promoting inclusivity.

Through this news app, students have the opportunity to explore a wide range of news stories, including local, national, and international news, which broadens their perspectives and horizons of information. This initiative offers an alternative avenue for students to expand their factual information and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. The intent is to help these students develop critical thinking skills and encourage them to engage in meaningful discussions, which is essential for academic and personal development.

The young minds of today hold the potential to shape a world that is compassionate, empathetic, and driven by truth. Way2News remains committed to this cause, believing that nurturing the habit of news reading in students, is contributing to a brighter and more informed future for generations to come.

Way2News is a digital news app in India, that provides hyperlocal and reliable news coverage extending beyond districts, mandals and villages. This news app aims to inform and empower every Indian with the latest news in real-time, using artificial intelligence to personalize content based on language and preference. By promoting citizen journalism, Way2News aims to foster a more diverse, decentralised and democratic media landscape by allowing citizens to share news stories from their local area. It combines the power of both human intelligence and artificial intelligence to provide the most relevant news to its users. The app has more than 30 million downloads and close to 12 Million monthly visitors. The platform delivers real-time news in eight local languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, using advanced technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor