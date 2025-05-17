"We are Made in India, proudly made for the world, students-first company": BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath

Dubai [UAE], May 17 : With BYJU'S facing financial problems, regulatory issues, and legal battles, the edtech company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath has said that the "tarnishing" of the company has been "unfair" and that they will continue to be passionate about teaching.

In an interview with ANI, Divya Gokulnath, wife of BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran, acknowledged the troubles facing the company and said they sought to build a strong educational platform to serve the world.

"I don't care about the money. It comes, it goes. And Lakshmi can come and go. Saraswati is with us. Goddess Saraswati is always with us. For me, it's about the tarnishing which has happened, which I feel is so unfair. I feel a bit let down because for us, it was all about what can we do for our country? And not what the country can do for us. So we are a Made in India, made by Indians, proudly made for the world, product, service, company, people, students-first company," Divya Gokulnath said.

She said there were much more lucrative offers from abroad during the company's peak.

"At the time when people were going abroad and setting up their companies because that was much more lucrative, we resisted it. We said, no, this has to be a make in India story. We will make our products in India. We will give our services from India and we will be an example for the world in education. Because education belongs to India. To the parents of these children," Gokulnath said

"This is the way my children also learn. From us, from BYJU'S, from me, from our teachers and this is the best way that they can learn and they can be assured that this is how we teach our children at home. They don't learn from us personally, they learn from our methodologies, our teachings, our apps, our products only. Not like gaming entrepreneurs who create products which they don't give their children at home and get the rest of the world addicted to it. We believe from the bottom of our heart in the products that we create," she added.

Calling her family the "biggest asset in her life," Divya Gokulnath said it also helps cope with pressure.

"Biggest asset is our family. That is the glue. what other glue do we need and we are machine obviously I get mad at him at times. It's so much pressure. It's borderline and it can get borderline hostile. It takes a lot to make, to make it happen. It's not easy. Like you said in Western culture they would say that's enough I'm going for therapy. Both of us have not been for any therapy. Our therapies are children and our parents and sometimes each other. Okay. But I mean, sometimes that's all you need, right? When at home, they come, they run and they give you a hug. I'm telling you, I'm not saying this. That's all that matters. It lowers your blood pressure. It reduces your heart rate. And it does," she said.

Founded in 2011, BYJU'S became a household name during the Covid-19. However the leading Ed-tech platform's fall was as rapid as its rise.

