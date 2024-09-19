WeAce Launches Ground-breaking Coaching and Mentoring Platform at SPARK Annual Leadership and Coaching Summit 2024

India PR Distribution

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 19: WeAce is proud to announce the launch of its Global Digital Coaching and Mentoring Platform at the SPARK Annual Leadership and Coaching Summit 2024. The summit brought together CXOs, CEOs, and senior HR leaders from diverse industries to discuss the future of leadership development and explore innovative solutions. The Summit was presented by IBM and was held in partnership with Flipkart, HDFC Sky, DBS India and 360 One

WeAce Co-founder and CEO Anuranjita Kumar launched this platform which is available via both web and mobile applications and is designed to revolutionize how organizations manage and scale their mentoring and coaching initiatives. It offers a seamless experience to track, facilitate, and enhance coaching engagements, promoting a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Anuranjita Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, WeAce said "to explore the world of coaching and AI we brought together industry thought leaders to crystal gaze in SPARK 2024. The thought provoking insights shared during the summit will be incorporated in our products. WeAce is committed to empowering individuals and organisations in their journey to future-ready leadership."

Coaching is essential for driving business success by enhancing leadership capabilities, embedding innovation, and enabling continuous growth. A global digital platform can empower organizations to seamlessly integrate coaching into their culture, making development accessible and scalable across teams worldwide.

Throughout the summit, leaders emphasized the vital need for organizations to evolve into learning-driven cultures. They discussed how empowering internal leaders to coach their peers, alongside engaging external experts, is essential for fostering resilience and adaptability in today's ever-changing business landscape.

The event featured a Hard Talk session titled "Highs and Lows of Leadership: Learning from the Leadership Journeys of Two Leading CEOs." anchored by Nishchae Suri, Managing Director at Cornerstone OnDemand, the session featured Tushar Vikram, CEO & Country Head India of Mashreq, and Manas Fuloria, Co-Founder of Nagarro.

Manas Human, Co-Founder, Nagarro said, "It was great to be a part of the open and insightful discussion in SPARK 2024. Leadership has many facets, and it always helps to talk about these and evaluate one's personal style and potential against these. SPARK 2024 provided such a forum and plenty of insights."

One of the event's highlights was a lively debate on whether artificial intelligence can replace humans in professional coaching. Industry leaders such as Pallavi Rai, Partner - IBM Consulting, Sudhir Singh Dungarpur, Partner - PWC, and Chitresh Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder - Refyne argued in favour of AI's potential in professional development. Meanwhile, P. Dwarkanath, Former Chairman of GSK CH, India, Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO at ChrysCapital, and Kishore Poduri, Managing Director & Country Head - HR, DBS Bank (India), defended the irreplaceable value of human-driven coaching.

Anchored by Prachi Rastogi, Diversity & Inclusion Leader at IBM, the debate sparked engaging discussions around the future of coaching

Prachi Rastogi, Diversity and Inclusion Leader India, IBM: "SPARK 2024 provided a unique platform to engage with industry leaders on vital topics like the future of coaching. It was a wonderful opportunity to exchange ideas and foster connections that can shape the future of internal mentoring and coaching for organisations."

The SPARK Summit not only unveiled WeAce's state-of-the-art platform but also ignited critical discussions on the evolving role of coaching in leadership. This launch marks a significant step forward in the journey toward integrating both human insight and technological innovation into leadership development and mentoring programs.

Ashley Meneses, Partner and COO, ChrysCapital: "The Great Debate at SPARK 2024 was a stimulating experience, offering diverse viewpoints on AI's role in coaching. It was fascinating to see the depth of discussion on how technology and human expertise can collaborate to drive impactful professional growth."

Kishore Poduri, Managing Director & Country Head - HR, DBS Bank (India) said "The future of coaching and mentoring lies in the perfect blend of human insight and technological innovation. As we move forward, establishing meaningful connections through these will be critical in shaping leaders for tomorrow."

The event concluded with a prestigious awards ceremony, where leading organizations were recognized for their excellence in various categories, showcasing their commitment to diversity, inclusion, leadership, and talent development. The following is a list of the awardees and their respective categories:

For more information, visit the website www.we-ace.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor