Wealth Tech Company Curio Capital to raise Rs 200 Cr in India's First Land Opportunity with Ram Rattan Group

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/PNN): Curio Capital, neo realty & fractional ownership company launched India's first land opportunity. They are now eying to raise Rs 200 Cr in 2023 & boost their AUM to Rs 700 Cr by 2024. In collaboration with Ram Rattan Group, veterans in land & farmhouse investments for 40 years, will help identify newer & high demand micro markets and assets. Together they have selected land parcels on Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Sohna & Delhi Jaipur Expressway. The project offers an average investment participation of Rs 11 Lakhs only to make investments affordable & accessible to regular retail investors.

Saheb Bagga, the CEO, and founder of Curio Capital says, 'Fractional Ownership will allow investors to access high value real estate assets at an affordable price. They simply must select their asset that aligns with their goals, complete their KYC & expression of interest, receive legal documents & shareholding, track & sell. This will also help us to establish the first and largest fractional ownership and real estate investment company in India, one that caters to different investor sectors and sees ESG as a crucial instrument.' Ishmeet Singh Raina, Co-Founder & Director Sales at Curio Capital, has an experience of more than a decade with the real estate industry. He has raised Rs 100+ CR during his tenure with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. He strongly feels there is a huge gap between financial/real estate instruments & innovation. And by leveraging such technology, we can bridge the gap & create sustainable solutions to involve investors from all walks of life into this robust ecosystem.

Vijay Chaudhary, Chairman of Ram Rattan Group is a visionary who is leading the legacy of 40 years from the front and has helped Indians invest in land at one of the finest & premium locations. He is also making the idea of affordable farmhouses a reality. He feels, 'This new & innovative financial product can help smaller retail investors unlock land investments & re-imagine wealth management from the lens of innovation.'

By 2024 Curio Capital aims to include 10+ countries to receive NRI investments. Currently they are receiving investments not only from India, but, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, and Dubai. The mix of investors entail HNIs/UHNIs, retail investors, NRIs, private limited compes & HUF. The mission of Curio Capital & Ram Rattan Group is to launch India's next real estate revolution, one that fosters financial freedom for investors and makes real estate ownership truly democratic. With a focus on technology and openness, it aims to lead the globe in real estate services and investment management.

Curio Capital & Project Management (CCPM), which has a firm grasp on its intended endeavors, has so far won numerous accolades and awards, including Emerging Real Estate Startup of the Year from Global Business Icons and the Top Three Emerging Technologies in India from the World Tourism Forum. Important elements of the company's future expansion ambitions include fractional opportunities in India, Dubai, Singapore & Malaysia by 2024. This will help Indians not only invest in international assets at an affordable ticket, but also earn foreign exchange returns. Ram Rattan Group has been helping Indian & NRI investors park their money in land. Altogether, the collaboration is eyeing the future of investments in tier I & II cities and boosting the economy towards a vision aligned.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor