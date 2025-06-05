Wealth Wisdom India Introduces India's First Real Time Pricing Application to Access Private Market Opportunities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd., with over 18 years of expertise in private markets, has launched India's first Application for real-time portfolio tracking, pricing, and charting - the Wealth Wisdom India Application, aimed at offering investors simplified and convenient access to India's evolving private investment space.

It is a user-friendly platform that enables investors to stay updated on market movements, manage portfolios, and explore opportunities in Pre-IPO, unlisted, and delisted shares. It allows the users to buy and sell the shares easily. With features like real-time updates on India's first private market index - the Primex 40 Index - and a clean, intuitive interface, it supports informed investment decisions without overwhelming the user with technical details.

Krishna Patwari, Founder and Managing Director of Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd., commented: "We believe financial empowerment begins with accessaccess to the right tools, the right information, and the right opportunities. It is a step towards making private market investing more transparent, approachable, and aligned with today's investor needs."

Users can explore features like a personalized dashboard, watchlist, and live valuation updates. To unlock the full suite of tools, users need to sign in and complete a simple KYC process within the same.

The Wealth Wisdom India is available for download on Android.

About Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2007 in Indore, Wealth Wisdom India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading platform specializing in private equity and exclusive investment opportunities. Wealth Wisdom India offers investors a straightforward, secure, and transparent way to access premium deals in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. With an engaged user base, the platform is dedicated to exploring diverse investment options and evaluating financials, business plans, and private market potential.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor