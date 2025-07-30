Weave the Future 2.0: Celebrating Handlooms, Regeneration & Indigenous Cotton's Bright Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 30: The Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, is organising the second edition of Weave the Future, an exhibition dedicated to exploring the role of handlooms in building a truly sustainable and circular textile economy.

Opening on National Handloom Day, The Regenerative Edition will be held from August 7th to 17th, 2025, at the Crafts Museum, New Delhi. The exhibition, to be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, on 8th August, aims to celebrate India's rich textile heritage. This year's showcase brings together 30 participating brands and initiatives, including weavers, artisans, designers, enablers, and storytellers, who are committed to reviving and sustaining regenerative textile practices.

"Weave the Future" is a series that spotlights handlooms as key drivers of sustainability and circularity in the textile industry. The second edition champions tradition, nature-aligned practices, highlighting the role of handlooms in enabling mindful, culturally rooted, and circular production systems. This edition is a foundational step towards celebrating a new tribe of textile artisans who are reimaging the future of fashion through regenerative and handmade practices. Envisioned by the DC Handloom, Ministry of Textiles, the event serves as a platform to enhance the outreach, visibility, and accessibility of diverse voices in the respective ecosystem.

"Weave the Future - Regenerative Edition stands as a testament to the resilience, beauty, and profound cultural significance of India's handloom traditions. On National Handloom Day, we are honoured to create a platform that not only honours our weavers and our heritage but also sparks vital conversations around sustainability, circularity, and regenerative practices. This initiative represents our collective commitment towards shaping a future where handlooms are not merely celebrated as a craft, but as a living system of knowledge, community, and ecological harmony." - DCHL Dr. M Beena

A Platform for Dialogue, Discovery, and Change

Weave the Future is more than an exhibitionit is a collaborative platform that brings together the many voices shaping the future of Indian textiles. From traditional farming knowledge to design innovation, from grassroots implementation to responsible branding, this edition creates space for meaningful engagement between all stakeholders in the textile value chain.

Key highlights include:

- Focus on traditional, nature-aligned practices that champion slower, more conscious consumption cycles.

- Spotlight on indigenous cotton varieties such as Kala Cotton, Punasa Cotton, Konda patti Cotton, and Gavran Kapus Cottonhardier, drought-resistant crops supporting ecological balance and rural livelihoods.

- Participation from key enablers such as Laudes Foundation and the Regenerative Production Landscape Collaborative (RPL) in Madhya Pradesh.

- Showcasing grassroots implementers like KORA Collective and Khamirworking to rebuild decentralised, community-driven production systems.

- Featuring responsible brands such as Eka, Dhi Earth, Lafaani, and re-ceremonial that are committed to ethical design and storytelling.

Why Regenerative?

In a world burdened by overconsumption and overflowing waste, Weave the Future calls for a return to slower, more mindful systems rooted in craft, culture, and ecology. While the first edition focused on upcycling, the second edition champions traditional alternativeshonouring the wisdom of our land and people.

Handlooms lie at the heart of this vision, offering not only low-impact, circular production but also a revival of cultural continuity and community well-being. The exhibition celebrates the beauty and complexity of handmade textiles, where every irregularity and variation is a testament to human touch and care.

A Spotlight on Indigenous Cotton

Indigenous cotton varieties make up just 2-3% of India's total cotton cultivation today. Through Weave the Future - Regenerative Edition, the organisers aim to raise awareness and build momentum to increase this share in the coming decade.

These cottons require fewer pesticides, support biodiversity, and are better suited to local climates. Beyond farming, the exhibition also underscores the importance of decentralized, low-cost, and energy-efficient processing technologies that empower rural communities and maintain local and self-reliant value chains.

This vision includes:

- Supporting hand-spinning and hand-weaving traditions that value slowness and human improvisation over industrial uniformity.

- Promoting small-scale, home-based workshops that provide flexible, meaningful livelihoods.

- Encouraging brands to become educators and storytellers, creating demand for products that are ethical, sustainable, and culturally rooted.

About the Experience

Set in the calm and historically resonant spaces of the Crafts Museum, New Delhi, Weave the Future - Regenerative Edition will invite visitors to:

- Engage with live demonstrations and dialogues.

- Explore a thoughtfully curated showcase of materials, processes, and final products.

- Meet the people behind the movementfarmers, artisans, designers, and sustainability advocates.

By bringing all these stakeholders together on the occasion of National Handloom Day, the exhibition underscores its mission: to keep traditional practices alive while building a better, more sustainable future for textiles in India.

Also Featuring: Installations

Alongside the core exhibition on regenerative practices and indigenous cotton, Weave the Future Edition 2 will showcase installations that expand the conversation around sustainability, craft, and storytelling.

- Soundscape Installation by Sonam Khetan: Sonam Khetan's installation on soundscape talks about the disappearing sounds of the natural world as a result of human activities through the recordings of California-based soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause.

- Cotton 2.0 Kora Design Collaborative: This installation showcases 12 native varieties of cotton seeds and traces their journey through the entire indigenous cotton processing cycle. From harvesting to seed separation, from fiber cleaning and ginning to spinning and weaving, each stage is demonstrated to highlight the deep-rooted knowledge and labor involved. Importantly, the installation also emphasizes the revival and adaptation of traditional tools, from manual gins and charkhas to spinning wheels and looms, which have been refined to ensure greater comfort and efficiency for the weavers. These tools not only preserve cultural memory but also make the work more sustainable and accessible for current and future generations of artisans.

- "What if every thread remembered?" Installation by Lafaani: A meditative eco-printed panel, marked with petals and hand-appliqued dried flowers reflecting memory and the sacredness of the handmade.

- 11.11 Installation: This thoughtfully designed installation embodies modular flexibility and craftsmanship. The central nodes incorporate integrated seating, while the radiating spines are constructed from hand-crafted bamboo. Fabric panels are affixed along these spines, forming a canopy that offers both shade and the potential for waterproofing through additional layering. Designed to be both functional and aesthetic, the installation creates a hand-crafted architectural cover, providing shelter while celebrating traditional materials and sustainable design practices.

Workshops:

- 11.11 Natural Dye Lab- The 11.11 natural dye lab workshop focuses on experimentation with natural pigments on organic materials, creating a range of deeper colors, moving beyond the brand's typical light, earthy tones. The workshop utilizes techniques like mixing madder red, pomegranate shell yellow, and rust from iron with indigo. Participants will learn to create their unique color palettes and explore sustainable dyeing practices.

- OOO Farms: Indigenous Cotton for what we wear: Millets for what we eat- This workshop by OOO Farms explores the deep-rooted relationship between indigenous cotton and milletstwo climate-resilient crops that together form a regenerative, self-sustaining farming system.

- ALT EFF: This workshop by ALT EFF uses the power of film to spark dialogue and action around climate change, encouraging participants to reflect on their role in shaping a more sustainable future.

Participating Brands:

Dhi Earth, Johargram, Lafaani, Ecofab, Whakato, Love for the Loom, Magan Khadi, Khamir, Label Yuga, Re:Kala, Itiha, Indigene, 23N 69E, Varso, Sonam Khetan, Malkauns, Peoli, Tiny Living Colors, Eartha Living, Sunbird Organic, Yusa Natural, Bageeya, Charkha Ghar, Vardara,, Chitku, and more.

Follow the digital campaign "What is it made of" on Link.

Event Details:

Dates: 7th to 17th August 2025

Venue: Crafts Museum, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

