Weaverstory announces joint venture with Chhattisgarh Handloom to promote the state's rich handloom heritage

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/GPRC): WeaverStory, a leading online platform for authentic handloom sarees and fabrics, has announced the signing of an MOU with the Chhattisgarh State Handloom Development and Marketing Cooperative Federation, Raipur (Chhattisgarh Handloom) to promote the rich heritage of Chhattisgarh's handloom industry and provide a platform for its weavers to showcase their unique craftsmanship.

Chhattisgarh Handloom is a government-run cooperative society that focuses on promoting the state's handloom industry by providing raw materials, training, financial and technical assistance to weavers. The orgzation has been instrumental in preserving and promoting the traditional handloom techniques of the state, which include Kosa silk, Tussar silk, Ahimsa silk, Gheecha and Cotton fabrics.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nishant Malhotra, Founder of WeaverStory, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Chhattisgarh Handloom to promote the rich cultural heritage of the state's handloom industry. Our platform is committed to showcasing the finest handloom products from across India, and this partnership is a step towards achieving that goal."

Through this collaboration Chhattisgarh Handloom through their brand Bilasa Handlooms will expand its reach and connect with a larger audience through WeaverStory's online and offline store. WeaverStory will promote handloom sarees, fabrics, and stoles from Chhattisgarh Handloom's collection providing a one-stop-shop for customers to explore and purchase authentic handloom products from this region.

"Through this MOU we will work with WeaverStory to create a platform for Chhattisgarh's weavers to showcase their unique craftsmanship and connect with a larger audience. We are confident that this collaboration will help us achieve our goal of promoting and preserving the traditional handloom techniques of the state," said Rekha Shukla, Managing Director of Chhattisgarh Handloom.

This MOU between WeaverStory and Chhattisgarh Handloom will benefit over 44,000 weavers who operate 14,000 handlooms across the state and over 900 SHGs, by taking their handmade products to customers across the globe, through their online store www.weaverstory.com and through their flagship stores at Delhi and Hyderabad.

WeaverStory's collaboration with Chhattisgarh Handloom is a step towards promoting and preserving India's rich handloom heritage and supporting the livelihoods of the state's weavers and SHGs. This collaboration will enable weavers to introduce new designs, marketable products and innovations to cater to international market. WeaverStory and CG Handlooms will be partners in this new journey. Handloom Industry is in need of such convergence and platforms to compete with power looms.

WeaverStory was established on National Handloom Day on August 8, 2015, as an initiative to celebrate and honour the traditional Indian hand woven textiles. It bridges the gap between connoisseurs of original Indian handlooms and the artisans and weavers creating them, winning the hearts of people in 20 countries over the last seven years.

WeaverStory makes the Indian woman's handloom journey a personalised, memorable experience with exclusive and authentic handcrafted products. The label is committed to bringing contemporary ensembles exclusively hand woven with love and passion to celebrate every special moment.

With this mission to preserve tradition of hand weaving in India Weaver Story is enabling weavers to become financially successful with fair market practices, creating better working conditions, training new weavers and introducing programmes for up-skilling them.

Chhattisgarh Handloom is a government-run cooperative society that promotes the state's handloom industry. The orgzation provides financial, marketing and technical assistance to weavers and promotes traditional handloom techniques such as Kosa silk, Tussar silk, and cotton fabrics. Chhattisgarh Handloom is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the state through its handloom products.

