Webdeva Announces Expansion To More Cities After Making Indore’s Local Service Providers Self-Reliant

Ujjain-based Webdeva announced its plan to expand its presence across India with launches in many more cities, including Mumbai. In a strategic move to cater to local service providers, the organization is connecting them with the latest technologies, such as QR codes, online payments, and Google Business, to help them become self-reliant.

“With the current expansion and latest technologies to help businesses become self-reliant, we are well on course to reach new heights. Expanding to more cities in India, like Mumbai, is a strategic decision to make local service providers self-sufficient. Apart from strategic plans, innovation will continue to be the core of our offerings, fostering the growth of our customers in the domestic markets,” said Intekhab Khan, the Founder of Webdeva and Indore.city platforms.

Commenting on the expansion, Shiza Khan, also the Founder of Webdeva and Indore.city, stated, “As we prepare for further expansion, our focus will continue to be on delivering world-class services, ensuring they are accessible to everyone. While we are thrilled with the love Indore.city has received in Indore, our expansion to Mumbai and other cities in India emphasizes our commitment to enabling selected businesses to manage their leads and listings through a free listing page. Our aim is to become the catalyst for their success in these regions within the next months. We are excited and looking forward to receiving the same warmth and appreciation we have enjoyed from Indore so far.”

Local service providers in cities like Mumbai will be able to access a free listing page from Webdeva. The organisation operated by the couple from Ujjain-MP, Intekhab Khan and Shiza Khan will allow businesses to manage their leads and listings, guiding them on a path of self dependency.

While the free listing page was available for selected businesses in Indore previously, Webdeva aims to make the free listing page accessible in more cities within the next few months.

Webdeva is a digital partner for web design and development crafting compelling experiences for its customers. They specialize in creating user-friendly websites to meet unique needs of businesses. Be it custom web application or e-commerce platform, they help local service providers build a strong digital foundation as well as connect them with the latest technologies.

Indore.city, a product of Webdeva, helps users learn all about the places to eat, shop, and unwind in Indore. Be it local events or business listings, Indore.city makes detailed reviews and recommendations accessible for people wanting to explore Indore. Finding some highly recommended restaurants in Indore is no longer a hassle with the Indore.city website by Webdeva.

