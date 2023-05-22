Weekend Special at Deerika Hypermart with Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Borosil

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Deerika Hypermart, in collaboration with renowned Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and leading kitchenware brand Borosil, successfully presented an exclusive culinary event this weekend at Deerika Hypermart in Jasola. The event delighted cooking and food enthusiasts with a gastronomic experience like no other.

Deerika Hypermart, known for its premium range of products and commitment to customer satisfaction, partnered with Borosil to host this special event. Chef Harpal's expertise in crafting healthy and delectable recipes, combined with innovative and reliable Borosil cookware, provided attendees with an unforgettable culinary experience.

The event took place at Deerika Hypermart in Jasola on the 20th of May from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Over the course of two hours, attendees had the privilege of witnessing Chef Harpal's culinary prowess as he demonstrated his skills and shared expert tips and tricks using Borosil cookware. From delectable appetizers to wholesome main courses, the master chef captivated the audience with his culinary creations and innovative use of Borosil containers.

Talking about the event, Akash Anand, Managing Director, Deerika said, "We are delighted to have hosted the event which showcased Chef Harpal's expertise and the reliability of Borosil cookware. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from the attendees was truly remarkable."

During the event, Deerika Hypermart delighted the participants by presenting them with exclusive gift vouchers, further enhancing their shopping experience. The vouchers can be redeemed for a wide range of high-quality products available at Deerika Hypermart, allowing attendees to bring home a piece of the extraordinary event.

Deerika Hypermart is a premier retail destination committed to providing customers with a superior shopping experience. With a wide range of high-quality products, excellent customer service, and an array of exciting events, Deerika Hypermart has established itself as a preferred shopping destination.

