Wella Professionals Launched the New Ultime Repair Range, Offering a Revolutionary Repair Solution that Helps Achieve 12 Times Smoother Hair

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Wella Professionals, the No.1 Salon Color Brand in the World** with 140+ years of experience in the hair care industry announces the launch of its Ultime Repair Range, featuring breakthrough solutions designed to repair hair damage in just 90 seconds. Marking Wella Professional's position in the premium category, this new range is an essential addition for anyone looking to revitalize their hair inside and out, achieving unparalleled smoothness and shine.

The exclusive launch event of the Wella Professionals range took place at the prestigious St Regis, Mumbai on September 9th 2024, in Mumbai. Accompanied by India Wella Ambassadors Natasha Naegamwala, Nikhil Sharma, Nandini D'Rozario, Placid Braganza, and Rohan Patel, and attended by esteemed guests and experts from the Indian hair industry, the event also saw participation from representatives of Nykaa. Adding to the grandeur of the event was the presence of former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar. The launch of the Ultime Repair Range marked a significant milestone in elevating the hair care industry in India, establishing a new standard for premium products with revolutionary results.

The event highlighted and showcased the unique features of the Wella Professionals Ultime Repair Range. This range features products powered by AHA to rebuild the inside strength of the hair and Omega-9 to replenish the outside barrier of the hair fiber, offering a thorough repair strategy. This inside-out action delivers real, noticeable changes after just one use. With this launch Wella Professionals bring to you the The Ultime Repair Miracle Hair Treatment Serum, the standout product of the new range, demonstrating incredible effectiveness in repairing hair damage. This revolutionary product reduces hair breakage by 99% compared to non-conditioning shampoos and delivers 12 times smoother hair. The product line-up also includes the Ultime Repair Shampoo, a rich cream shampoo featuring Metal Purifier technology that detoxifies and rebuilds damaged hair. The Ultime Repair Conditioner is a deep, daily-use conditioner providing intense inner strength without weighing down the hair. The Ultime Repair Miracle Night Cream is a delicate cream offering instant frizz control, protection from breakage, and smoother hair that is repaired overnight. The usage of this range helps lock in a dazzling shine, ensuring healthy-looking hair, and offers comprehensive repair by rebuilding the internal strength of the hair while replenishing the outer layer. This makes it an effective solution for damage caused by chemical, mechanical, thermal, and environmental factors. Moreover, the product range is suitable for all hair types, including straight, wavy, and curly.

Speaking of the launch, Pravesh Saha, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company said, "The launch of the Ultime Repair Range is a testament to Wella Professionals' commitment to innovation and excellence in hair care. We are proud to introduce a premium collection that not only addresses the diverse needs of all hair types but also sets a new benchmark for quality and effectiveness in the industry. With revolutionary technology and unparalleled results, we are confident that this range will empower both professionals and consumers to achieve truly remarkable hair transformations."

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World, Wella Professionals, and additional brands such as Sebastian Professional, System Professional, weDo Professional, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor