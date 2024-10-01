WellBe Foods bags 'Start-up of the Year' at Fi India Awards 2024

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: WellBe Foods, the direct-to-consumer brand under the Nimida Group, reputed for its Deliciously Good food choices with No Nasties, has been awarded the prestigious "Start-Up of the Year" at the Fi India Awards 2024, held in Bengaluru. This recognition highlights WellBe Foods' commitment to revolutionising the FMCG industry by creating healthier, more nutritious alternatives - from snacks and snack bars to organic kitchen staples - without compromising on the authentic taste and quality that consumers deserve.

The Fi India awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the food industry, recognising companies that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in food development. WellBe Foods' dedication to crafting 'Deliciously Good, Honestly Made' food choices with 'No Nasties' prioritising consumer well-being has positioned the brand as a trailblazer in the sector.

Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Group, commented, "We are truly honoured that WellBe Foods has been recognised as 'Startup of the Year' at the Fi India Awards. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating Deliciously Good products with No Nasties, thereby offering consumers healthier alternatives. It also reflects and acknowledges our dedication to taking the more challenging pathmaking transparent and responsible choices, with Honestly Made products that align with our vision of being India's No. 1 Responsible Retailer."

WellBe Foods is on a mission to change the way people eat by offering deliciously good, honestly made products with No Nasties. WellBe's range of traditional Indian snacks reimagined in a healthier avatar eschews the use of maida, refined oil, and refined salt. The brand's innovative approach includes healthier alternatives like rice flour, red rice flour, rice bran oil, rock salt, and a first in traditional Indian snacks: flaxseeds. Its range of kitchen essentials includes a host of organic options - from rice, dal and atta to cold-pressed oils and bilona ghee. WellBe also offers a host of snack bars and breakfast muesli - free of refined white sugar, artificial colours & flavours and synthetic preservatives.

WellBe is available at The Organic World, Lulu, More Hyper & Supermarkets, Ratnadeep & Natures' Basket and in the general trade market in Hyderabad. They are also available online on wellbefoods.com.

About WellBe Foods

Part of the Nimida Group, WellBe Foods is dedicated to providing Deliciously Good, Honestly Made food options with No Nasties that prioritise consumer well-being. The brand is committed to transparency and healthier ingredient choices. WellBe Foods currently offers snacks, snack bars, breakfast muesli and an extensive range of organic kitchen essentials including rice, dal, cereals, pulses, atta, cold pressed oils, spices and bilona ghee. The parent company, Nimida Group is involved in various sectors, including retail, consumer goods, farming, and sports, striving to create sustainable value and better choices.

About Nimida Group

The Nimida Group is a business group headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The word Nimida is derived from the Sanskrit word Nimitta, which means 'cause for good'. Established in 2022, the businesses under the Nimida Group help in enabling better choices and creating sustainable value. The group is active in sectors such as retail, consumer goods, farming, and sports. Businesses under the Nimida Group include: The Organic World, Wellbe Foods, Osh Homecare Solutions, Nimida Sports, Happy Harvest Farms, & Root'd. Gaurav Manchanda is the founder and Managing Director of Nimida Group.

