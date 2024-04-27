Wellfa Consumer Daily Nutrition Brand Makes Significant Leap into Indian Retail Market for Enhanced Accessibility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Advanced Enzymes Technologies, a pioneering global leader in enzymes and probiotic manufacturing, marks a significant milestone in its journey with the expansion of its consumer daily nutrition brand Wellfa into the Indian retail market.

Wellfa offer differentiated daily nutritional products powered with Enzymes & probiotics which not only fulfils nutritional gaps but also supports better nutrient absorption. Wellfa products clinically proven and are formulated with naturally sourced ingredients hence are side effect free & safe for long term consumption.

Since its successful debut in April 2023, Wellfa has emerged as the preferred daily nutrition brand on major Indian e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, JioMart, Hyugalife, and HealthXP. Dedicated to enhancing human health and improving individuals’ quality of life, Wellfa has garnered immense popularity and trust among Indian consumers over the past 12 months with its top-selling products like Wellfa Ashwagandha+, Wellfa Digesti-Pro, Wellfa GutStrong, and Wellfa Immunoseb, available both on its D2C website www.wellfa.com and other online marketplaces.

In a strategic move to further enhance accessibility and convenience for consumers, Wellfa proudly announces its partnership with India’s leading retail pharmacy giants, including Guardian Pharmacy, Apna Chemist, Pharmacy H+, Pharmville Pharmacy and more. This strategic alliance underscores Wellfa’s commitment to reaching every corner of the Indian market, ensuring easy access to its range of products. Expanding into offline retail channels caters to consumers who prefer purchasing from local retail shops, thereby making Wellfa products more readily available to much wider consumers.

With a legacy spanning over 65+ years in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics with a presence in over 140 countries across six continents, Advanced Enzymes Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging the power of enzymes and probiotics to develop scientific proven & clinically effective nutrition products. The introduction of Wellfa has further solidified the company’s commitment to providing consumers with high-quality nutritional supplements backed by science.

Pravin Nayak, Marketing & Sales lead – Brand Wellfa, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, expresses excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with India’s leading retail pharmacy chains to bring the Wellfa brand closer to consumers across the country. This strategic move not only reinforces our commitment to enhancing consumer accessibility but also aligns with our vision of empowering individuals to lead healthier lives.”

With the expansion into the retail market, Advanced Enzymes Technologies aims to add over 10 crores to its topline revenue with the Wellfa brand for the fiscal year 2025. This ambitious target reflects the company’s confidence in the potential of the Indian market and the strong demand for its high-quality nutritional supplements. Additionally, the company plans to launch 10 more clinically proven and differentiated products in the current financial year, expanding its category beyond the existing 8 categories.

As Wellfa continues to make strides in the Indian organized retail landscape, Advanced Enzymes Technologies remains dedicated to innovation, research, and collaboration to deliver differentiated but high efficacious nutritional products that promote holistic well-being and vitality.

For more information about Wellfa and Advanced Enzymes Technologies, please visit www.wellfa.com |www.advancedenzymes.com

For inquiries or further information, please contact Wellfa customer care: care@wellfa.com Whatsapp no: +91-7208832322

