Wellington College International Pune Celebrates Its Inaugural Founders’ Day

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Wellington College International Pune (WCIP) celebrated its first Founders’ Day with parents and pupils. Sir Anthony Seldon, the Founding Director of Wellington College Education (WCE), was this occasion’s chief guest. Pupils, parents and staff members participated in the auspicious event as WCIP marks a year since its inception. The event included speeches from Sir Anthony Seldon (Director, Wellington College Education), Mr. Anuj Aggarwal (Co-founder, Wellington College International Pune), Dr Murray Tod (Founding Master), Ms. Robin Shah, a member of the Friends of Wellington community and a student council member, Maila Hekala. Ms. Resham Chordia, Director of Panchshil Reality, a member of the Board of Governors, also graced this special occasion. Following the speeches, Founders Day continued with unveiling the inaugural plaque and the carnival games and activities for the pupils, followed by a superb lunch.

Sir Anthony Seldon threw light on how Wellington College UK decided to go global 15 years ago, and with WCIP's completion of a successful year, he sees his vision translated. Mr. Anuj Aggarwal highlighted WCIP as one of the leading education institutes in India. He also recollected the achievements of the College in the past year. He made a special mention to the Founding Team of the school who with their vision, dedication, and perseverance have created a strong foundation that has supported the pupils in their pursuit of knowledge, forging connections, embracing diversity, and fostering a sense of community. He also mentioned WCIP is aiming to introduce the IBDP in August 2025.

Dr Murray Tod, the Founding Master of the school, provided insightful reflections. He highlighted that WCIP, with the completion of a successful academic year, has more than 150 enrolled pupils and that the schools feel remarkably different from its inception. He thanked all pupils, parents and colleagues for their unstingy loyalty.

The event also featured a speech from a student council member, Maila Hekala, who shared her experiences and the impact of the school on pupils' lives. She also mentioned how this year has brought not only age but growth and development. It is rare, in a school community, to feel that you are making a clear difference to a growing organization and its culture, of which the most value to her is the warm nature of the school.

Followed by this, Mr. Anuj Aggarwal and Dr Murry Tod inaugurated the plaque that marked the foundation of the school. As Wellington College International, Pune reflects on its first year and looks to the future, the Founders’ Day celebrations highlighted the school's commitment to excellence and community.

