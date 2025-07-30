Welspun Living’s Q1 net profit drops 52 pc to Rs 89.3 crore

Mumbai, July 30 Home textiles manufacturer Welspun Living Limited on Wednesday reported a sharp 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26).

The company posted a profit of Rs 89.3 crore, down from Rs 186 crore in the same period previous year, as lower exports and weaker margins weighed on earnings.

Revenue from operations fell 11 per cent to Rs 2,261 crore from Rs 2,536 crore a year earlier.

Operating profit (EBITDA) dropped 34 per cent to Rs 226 crore from Rs 341 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, with margins slipping to 10 per cent from 13.45 per cent.

Welspun’s home textile exports business saw an 11.8 per cent decline in revenue, recording an EBITDA margin of 12.6 per cent.

The advanced textile segment also fell 11.6 per cent YoY. In contrast, the domestic consumer business posted a 9.5 per cent growth, supported by a 2.5 per cent rise in domestic home textiles and a strong 26 per cent jump in domestic flooring sales.

The company’s overall flooring business generated Rs 193.5 crore in revenue, with an EBITDA of Rs 16.2 crore and a margin of 8.4 per cent.

Net debt reduced to Rs 1,401 crore from Rs 1,562 crore in June 2024, according to its stock exchange filing.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Welspun Living’s shares closed at Rs 131.40, down Rs 4.70 or 3.45 per cent from the previous close.

Welspun Living Limited is a home textile company, making and supplying products like towels, bed sheets and rugs.

It is part of the $ 2.7 billion Welspun Group and serves both businesses (B2B) and direct customers (B2C).

Along with traditional home textiles, the company also provides flooring solutions and advanced textiles, and has a presence in e-commerce, hospitality, and wellness industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor