We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

New Delhi, Oct 17 India's growth story has been phenomenal so far, and we're actually living in the first Indian decade of the Indian century, IndoGenius co-founder Nick Booker said on Friday.

Recognising the astonishing growth trajectory of India, Booker said that the difference between India before Covid and post-Covid is dramatic, and it can be visible everywhere.

"As anyone knows, when they fly into the airports, when they take the Vande Bharat trains, when they drive on the highways, when they use 5G internet, and while using UPI. It's incredible what's going on in terms of the infrastructure transformation, the start-up innovation and technology transformation too," Booker told IANS on the sidelines of NDTV World Summit.

Further, Booker believes that the recently concluded India-UK free trade agreement will turn out to be a great boost for both nations; however, according to him, India has a great opportunity to develop a fruitful network through the UK to the global south.

"This is the first time that a democratically elected India has been able to sit across the negotiating table from a democratically elected government in Britain and come to terms of mutual benefit. It is only the beginning, though. We are going to see tremendous growth opportunities in India and Britain," he said.

"But India has opportunities through Britain and the networks that the British companies and the British government have in the global south, to enter into other markets such as Europe and obviously across to America," he added.

Booker said that the agreement will have a lot of complementary benefits for the nations, because they both have different skills, different financial markets, different technologies, different government roles, and positions in geopolitics.

On the Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission, he said that it has the potential to help in restoring the nation's higher per capita income.

"We always have to consider the fact that India's population is 1.4 billion. So, when you divide it by the number of people, you have a relatively low per capita income economy compared to what India can have. And I think the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision is to help restore and will help restore that higher per capita income," he noted.

Additionally, he said that under the vision of the mission common man in India will benefit from the impact of technology, improved electricity, improved power, improved healthcare, and improved education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor