Western Digital WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD: Same Computer, Better Performance  

New Delhi (India), April 18: Is your productivity getting hindered because of the slow performance of your devices? If you’re looking to upgrade your old system to match your current needs, then Western Digital’s WD GreenTM SN350 NVMe SSD could be the right storage solution for you.

Whether you’re in class, shopping, chatting or surfing, this drive can work up to four times faster* than SATA drives. Because they have no moving parts, SSDs offer a shock-resistant design to help protect your important data against accidental bumps and drops.

Specifications and features:

The slim M.2 2280 form factor allows for a quick and easy upgrade for any computer with an NVMe slot.

It comes with 5 capacity options: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1TB and 2TB**, all with a 3-year warranty.

The price starts from INR 1,839 for 240GB** and goes up to Rs 12,069 for 2TB**.

The WD Green SN350 SSD drives come with free, downloadable software that monitors the current performance, space availability, temperature and more to ensure peak performance.

Performance:

The budget-friendly WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD offer a great performance of 3200MB/s* and write speeds1 of 3,200MB/s*.

It offers ultra-low power draw, so your laptop runs longer.

The WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD is super easy to install and can revitalize your old computer for your increasing daily needs.

