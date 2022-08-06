Western India’s Largest PharmaTech Expo 2022 & LabTech Expo 2022 inaugurated by Shri Rushikeshbhai Patel, Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare

August 6: Shri Rushikeshbhai Patel Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat inaugurated Western India’s Largest PharmaTech Expo 2022 & LabTech Expo 2022 on 5th August 2022 at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Honourable Minister added in his inaugural address that “As a result of the quality and reliability of drug production, Gujarat is at the forefront of drug manufacturing units in the entire country.”

The event has been organised by PharamTechnologyIndex.com Pvt. Ltd. and Drug Marketing & Manufacturing Association (DMMA) is an Event Partner of the expo. Amit Thakkar, President, DMMA quoted “Gujarat accounts for India’s 1/3rd pharma production and MSMEs play a huge role in it. DMMA acts as a catalyst for the growth of these MSMEs.”

Mr. Ramesh Shah, Chairman PharmaTechnologyIndex.com Pvt. Ltd. in his opening note states that, “PharmaTech Expo is being organised in the land of Gandhi and Sardar, which shows our strength like iron in the pharma industry. As the pharma industry is increasingly looking towards India for high quality, low cost pharma solutions, this will provide each and every solution for professionals across the pharmaceutical sector.The exhibition has been planned in the area of 15000+ sqm with more than 300+ Exhibitors displaying Machinery and Equipment for producing drugs and pharmaceutical products & the event is expected to be visited by about 10000+ visitors from across country. A seminar is organised on “Africa: A Continent of Opportunity for Pharma & Healthcare on 5th August 2022 by Indo-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI). His Excellency Mr. Gabriel P. Sinimbo, High Commission of the Republic of Namibia addressed the seminar. Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet concurrently happening with the event and in which buyers from African Countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Senegal and Namibia are participating.”

The major organisations in the field including Food and Drug Control Administration (Gujarat State), Indo African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IACCI), the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India (Mumbai), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises – MSME (GOI), Gujarat Cosmetics Manufacturer Association and other Industrial Houses has given consent as support organisations / Sponsors to the events.

The event is being held from 5th to 7th August. The expo timing is from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. This is one of the biggest stage where the pharma industry comes to life.

