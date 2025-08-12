Western Railway Achieves Major Milestone with Commissioning of India's First 2x25 kV Traction Substation under "Mission Raftaar"

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 12: Ratlam Division, Western Railway: Western Railway has achieved a significant milestone with the successful commissioning and energisation of the First 2x25 kV Electric Traction System at the Nagda-Khachrod section under the Ratlam Division. The system includes two Scott-connected 100 MVA Power Transformers for efficient feeding of electrical load to the Overhead Equipment (OHE). The Nagda TSS was first to be energised by using Scott Technology of Transformer on PAN India and state of art technology has been erected and commissioned successfully.

The inauguration was carried out by Shri Ranjan Srivastava, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Chief Electrical Engineer, Western Railway.

This commissioning marks a historic moment as the first-ever segment of Indian Railways' 2x25 kV Traction Substation becomes operational under the ambitious "Mission Raftaar" initiative. This advanced system is expected to significantly enhance energy efficiency, traction power availability, and train operating speeds across the network.

The successful execution of this project is the result of seamless coordination and joint efforts by the Divisional Electrical Engineering team, Ratlam, Construction Department of Western Railway, TRD team, and M/s BNC Power Projects Ltd.

Western Railway remains committed to driving innovation and infrastructure upgrades in line with Indian Railways' mission to improve performance, sustainability, and passenger experience.

BNC POWER PROJECT Ltd has Legacy of 40 years of Experience in field of Power Domain and first EPC contractor to execute Design, Supply, Erection and Commissioning EPC Project for construction of Traction Substation and associated Switching post for 2*25 KV Overhead Electrification System for Western Railway and work done was well appreciated by Railway Authority.

About BNC Power Project Ltd.

BNC Power Projects Ltd. is a leading engineering and infrastructure solutions provider specialising in power systems, traction substations, and railway electrification projects. With a proven track record in delivering large-scale, high-performance power infrastructure, the company blends technical expertise, innovation, and a commitment to quality to support India's growing infrastructure and transportation needs.

