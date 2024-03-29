Westside Brings NCPA@thePark to Bengaluru for the First Time Ever
By ANI | Published: March 29, 2024 10:35 AM2024-03-29T10:35:15+5:302024-03-29T10:40:03+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29: Westside, in collaboration with NCPA, presents NCPA@thePark, an event brimming with performances ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29: Westside, in collaboration with NCPA, presents NCPA@thePark, an event brimming with performances spanning theatre, music, dance, and poetry. Making its debut in Bengaluru, this exciting event will be held at Freedom Park on March 30th and 31st, 2024.
Westside is dedicated to sparking community spirit through innovative cultural endeavours, while also aiming to enhance Bengaluru's cultural landscape with a rich array of artistic experiences.
NCPA@thePark is a free-of-cost event that is open to the public. The two-day event is scheduled for this weekend with an exciting lineup of artists.
Know more about the event on ncpamumbai.com
Free passes can be booked on BookMyShow.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app