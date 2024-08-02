WeWork India and myHQ by ANAROCK Partner to Boost On-demand and Virtual Office Growth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: myHQ by ANAROCK, India's leading marketplace for flexible workspace solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with one of the country's prominent flexible workspace providers, WeWork India.

Through this partnership, myHQ will be the sole technology, marketing, and sales partner for WeWork India's day pass, conference room bookings, and Virtual Office product. Users would either be able to book these from the myHQ platform or from the WeWork platform where the myHQ product journey will take over at the time of purchase.

This partnership will significantly advance the standards of flexibility and innovation in the Indian workspace landscape. Launched in 2020, WeWork On-demand allows individuals as well as enterprises to make single or bulk bookings via day passes and bundles respectively, across its 40+ locations. It also enables access to conference rooms - from smaller meeting rooms to boardrooms and podcast rooms which can be booked by the hour. Additionally, WeWork's Virtual Office solution provides growing businesses with a premium business address to establish their business or grow operations in a new city without incurring the significant overhead costs of a physical office.

Utkarsh Kawatra, Co-founder & CEO - myHQ by ANAROCK, says, "This mandate compliments the 1000+ partner flexible workspace brands already on our platform and with this exclusivity, we can now provide unparalleled flexibility and convenience to our users by giving access to the largest footprint across the country."

"This is the first product sales mandate anyone has ever signed in this industry and we are happy to see WeWork India trust us with this. Now we hope to sign 1-2 more mandates in the coming months and be the go-to-platform for all customers and flexible workspace operators. Whether it is an individual, freelancer, or a hybrid corporate, whether it is a space at 200 INR/day or 2000 INR/day, we want to cater to all workspace needs!"

Commenting on the collaboration, Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, added, "We are excited to partner with myHQ by ANAROCK to enhance our Virtual Office and On-demand services. Flexible workspaces have redefined the way India works, and we expect the demand to grow manifold. This collaboration will enable us to further expand our reach and deliver unparalleled value to our members. We look forward to offering a seamless and convenient experience to professionals across the country."

This strategic alliance comes at a time when the demand for flexible work arrangements is at an all-time high, with more professionals seeking adaptable solutions to meet their evolving needs.

myHQ's major growth drivers for scaling the On-demand business include freelancers, remote working professionals and hybrid teams. As per myHQ by ANAROCK's report, around 40 lakh individuals working as freelancers across the creative domain, tech roles and as business consultants deem flexi day pass has become an attractive alternative to explore. On-demand access to coworking spaces is the most viable and flexible workspace option available to the 15 million freelancers, remote & gig workers in the country. Furthermore, India is projected to grow to 350 million gig jobs by 2025 while the freelance workforce will reach 2.35 Cr by 2030.

myHQ, established in 2016 by IIT Delhi graduates-Utkarsh Kawatra and Vinayak Agrawal, is a leading player in India's dynamic flexible workspace industry. myHQ's mission is to empower individuals, teams, and enterprises with the freedom and flexibility to work in any way and from anywhere. With a strong presence spanning over 10 major Indian cities and a network of more than 3,000+ diverse workspaces, myHQ has helped over 200,000 individuals and 5,000+ corporations to find their most suitable and efficient workspace.

As of April 2022, myHQ is now a part of ANAROCK group, a leading international property consultant, which operates in more than 15 business verticals, covering the entire real estate value chain.

WeWork is India's largest office space provider, aimed at creating flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes. Since entering the Indian market in 2017, WeWork India has been spearheading the concept of flexible workspaces and driving the future of work with over 8 million sq. ft. of assets signed across 57 locations in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. WeWork India has been profitable since 2021 and caters to businesses of all sizes with a range of solutions such as Managed Offices, WeWork On-demand, Virtual Office, Workplace, and Zoapi among others.

