New Delhi [India], September 4: Reliable high-speed broadband connectivity has become vital for urban households today. From remote working needs to binge-watching shows on Netflix or online gaming – a stable internet connection meets every requirement.

Delhi residents have multiple options when choosing a broadband plan, from traditional state-run telcos to modern fiber optic technology internet players. Read on to learn more about the best Wi-Fi plans in Delhi.

JioFiber

Part of India’s largest telecom firm, Reliance Jio, JioFiber offers fiber broadband services across Delhi with a vast network presence spanning flats, societies, offices, etc.

Speeds & Usage: It provides excellent flexibility to customize plans, from 30 Mbps entry speed plans to 1 Gbps ultrafast plans, based on usage needs. Most plans come with unlimited data allowance.

Pricing: JioFiber’s 30 Mbps speed plan starts at an affordable Rs 399 monthly, aimed at smaller households with limited connectivity needs. Their mid-tier 100 Mbps monthly plan costs just Rs 699, making JioFiber one of Delhi’s most economical fiber internet providers.

JioFiber is a reliable budget home fiber internet provider in Delhi for modest usage requirements.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Part of leading telco Bharti Airtel, Airtel Xstream Fiber is a prominent high-speed internet provider across Delhi known for quality service.

Speeds & Usage: All plans have unlimited monthly data without FUP limits. Speeds start at 40 Mbps and reach 1 Gbps for advanced users. Faster speed boosters can be enabled according to changing needs.

Pricing: It is slightly more expensive than JioFiber but offers excellent value for unrestrained internet usage through unlimited data allowance on all plans.

For uninterrupted connectivity with unlimited data for HD streaming and lag-free gaming/work needs, Airtel Xstream Fiber is a top-tier contender in the Delhi region.

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is Delhi’s leading fiber-optic internet service provider. It is known for its cutting-edge technology and blazing-fast gigabit speed plans.

Speeds & Usage: ACT’s plans range from 50 Mbps to 1 Gbps (or 1000 Mbps). The entry-level plans have data limits, while ultrafast 200 Mbps and above plans offer unlimited data.

Pricing: ACT offers among Delhi’s fastest internet speeds at reasonable costs. Their 1 Gbps unlimited data plan is priced at Rs 1999/month.

ACT Fibernet rules among enthusiasts seeking no-compromise high-speed fiber broadband plans in Delhi with its future-ready gigabit internet connectivity.

Why ACT Fibernet is Delhi’s #1 Broadband Provider

ACT outshines other ISPs in below aspects of emerging as Delhi's truly high-speed internet provider:

Next-gen Fiber Optics: It uses a cutting-edge network backed by its patented SmartFiber technology, built up from the ground for speed.

Gigabit Speeds: This standout 1 Gbps or 1000 Mbps plan is unmatched by any other ISP. It offers blazing-fast fiber internet, perfect for modern usage.

Pandemic-Proof Connectivity: During COVID lockdowns, ACT's robust connectivity ensured high productivity and entertainment.

Future-Ready Plans: Technology evolves at lightning speed. But ACT ensures your home has the fastest internet available today, which meets future needs, too!

Hyperlocal Support: Dedicated linesman for each district to ensure seamless broadband setup and minimal downtime.

Affordable Price: 1 Gbps plans are reasonably priced at Rs 1999 per month. High-speed internet no longer costs a bomb!

Conclusion

ACT Fibernet is the leading choice for Delhi’s fast, reliable, and future-ready fiber broadband connectivity. With its cutting-edge SmartFiber technology, hyperlocal support, affordable gigabit speeds, and robust performance, ACT Fibernet offers an unparalleled fiber optic internet experience that meets today’s and tomorrow’s needs.

