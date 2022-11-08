What benefits can you expect from buying the Rocketize Token, Litecoin or ApeCoin?

The lack of features and benefits in many cryptocurrencies makes their users unsatisfied.

This problem can be easily solved by coins like, Litecoin (LTC), and ApeCoin (APE), which are new and determined to provide their users with numerous benefits and features.

Litecoin (LTC) - Successor to the Bitcoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer system and the second cryptocurrency created after Bitcoin. It follows the same protocol that Bitcoin does; however it differs in factors such as its hashing algorithm. It aims to fix or bring solutions to Bitcoin's problems, such as mining and transaction speed.

Moreover, it has made itself a mineable coin allowing users to earn it through their home-based computer power. It is also faster than BTC, as a transaction on it is completed within minutes. At the same time, its low fees make it very cost-effective for users to carry out their tasks without any worries. These benefits have made LTC popular and widely accepted as a payment method.

ApeCoin (APE) - A leading NFT project

ApeCoin (APE) is a gaming utility coin based on the Ethereum blockchain that allows its holders to participate in the DAO. With its metaverse, users can own virtual assets while participating in project governance. Users can also access exclusive games, merch, events, and more. APE is a part of one of the most significant NFT projects known as Bored Ape Yacht Club, assuring its worth and credibility.

The team further intends to create a Web3 community using this token while it has already made huge profits for the early buyers. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and the upcoming advancements, it has yet to experience its maximum potential.

Rocketize Token (JATO) - A new competitor to the meme coins

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a cryptocurrency built on the BEP-20 standard that runs on the BSC platform. It is a meme coin that uses the rocket and space theme instead of dog themes, commonly used by coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). It aims to support dApps while making DeFi platforms more accessible.

JATO Token is constantly aiming to improve itself and add numerous features. It will be creating two NFT platforms that will be launched in two phases, the first named The Galaxy and the second named The Reactor. Soon it will also be listed on exchanges such as Coingecko, Uniswap, and Pancakeswap, while also being listed on Coinmarketcap.

Rocketize Token (JATO) has a total supply of 1 trillion, from which half the supply was burned upon its minting, and soon after being listed on exchanges, it will most likely outstand the other meme coins.

How to buy Rocketize Token (JATO) from its presale?

Buying Rocketize Token (JATO) is an incredibly uncomplicated process in which the user is required to make an account on JATO's website. Next, the user will be required to connect their wallet and choose from numerous amounts of cryptocurrencies to pay from, including ETH, BTC, and BNB. Lastly, once the payment gets verified, the purchased tokens will be sent to the users' accounts.

Tokens like Rocketize Token (JATO) are on presale for now, but they still have come prepared to give the utmost to the crypto community and compete with the already established ones. Therefore, you can't get a better time to pick a coin like this while its presale is live, as you will never see it at such a low price again after people learn about this gem.

Users can also avail of great bonuses when purchasing Rocketize Token (JATO) as it offers 10 per cent extra tokens on purchases made using Solana (SOL) while using Bitcoin (BTC) for purchasing JATO gives you 15 per cent extra tokens. Lastly, buying it within 30 minutes of signup gets you a 60 per cent bonus.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

