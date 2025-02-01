What values drive Cambridge School Noida?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 1: It is well-accepted that values are not taught to children, but are imbibed by them by the actions of the people they look up to, especially teachers and parents. Cambridge Schools thus believe in leading by example.

School motto - We learn to serve

The school motto - We learn to serve - conveys the Cambridge Schools' belief that students should be taught to excel at what they do; and use their skills ethically; supporting the community and keeping the well-being of others always in mind.

It is our attempt to create a culture in our classrooms and the schools, where the values we consider important are naturally absorbed and practiced. With an aim to create thoughtful citizens, following are the values that Cambridge School, Noida and their other campuses intend to instill in their students.

Community mindedness

In keeping with the school's motto Cambridge School develops students who use their education, skills and resources for the benefit of the entire community and not just for their own well being.

Our students are encouraged to be concerned about other people, willing to listen and help in time of need, and behave with genuine good manners and respect, irrespective of social hierarchies.

Community mindedness also extends to civic sense and care of public property.

Commitment to environmental sustainability, concern for nature and other forms of life

Human beings tend to forget that the planet they inhabit is home to other species as well, and that their claim on the earth is as valid as ours. Being perhaps the most intelligent species, we must show our intelligence not only in technological progress but also in learning to cooperate to preserve the planet and its many forms of life.

The earth and its environment is under unprecedented stress. Without a commitment to a much more sustainable lifestyle, our own survival as a species is at stake. Cambridge School students will, we believe, become leaders and members of pressure groups to save us from this existential crisis.

Global outlook

Cambridge School students are expected to be respectful of diversity, comfortable in it, and even enjoy it. We want our students to experience and realise that underlying all diversity are the universal values of humanity - common to all nations and communities.

Rationality and clarity of thought

The ability to think clearly is a critical skill. It enables us to cut through confusing and seemingly contradictory factors and have truly insightful and independent views.

Clear, rational thinking is the foundation of effective communication. Clarity of thought leads to clarity of communication and gets to the heart of the matter with elegance and simplicity. It is an essential leadership skill.

Some key initiatives

Resonating with our values, following are some initiatives deeply integrated into Cambridge Schools' functioning .

Students of Cambridge Schools actively participate in community service initiatives, such as organising awareness campaigns and volunteering at local NGOs, which cultivates a spirit of compassion and social responsibility. The general science and social science curricula at the schools focus on teaching to care for the underprivileged, sensitivity towards animals, and keeping one's surroundings clean. These are reiterated through a variety of activities undertaken by the students at the schools. The Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) classes that are formally integrated into Cambridge Schools' curriculum emphasise the importance of selfless good deeds.

Through programs like 'Sowgood Farming' and activities in our Sustainability Club, students engage in sustainable farming practices, waste management drives, tree plantation campaigns, upcycling initiatives, and follow sustainable food practices. All Cambridge School campuses are plastic-free zones, with three of them also having received the "Green School" award by renowned bodies. Further, an annual garden fest is organised at Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri, wherein students from all the campuses participate.

Cambridge Schools promote the various forms of art through the programs they offer, events they organise, and the discussions they have with their students. For instance, festivals are organised to celebrate the diversity of literature, art, music, and dance from different cultures, while recognising the underlying universal emotions and elements of harmony, balance and grace.

Critical and rational thinking is fostered through case study analyses, role plays, mock UN conferences debates, and discussions on relevant issues. A structured logical reasoning curriculum is also blended into the schools' academic framework. Furthermore, Cambridge Schools encourage their students to stay aware of all that is happening across the world and voice their thoughts about it, and thereby become global citizens.

"By instilling our school values in our students, we shape responsible global citizens who inspire compassion, innovation, and a commitment to a sustainable world", said Hardeep Kaur, Principal, Cambridge School, Indirapuram.

